Dominion Audit Points to Systemic Fraud in US Election

Allied Security Operations Group (ASOG) recently conducted an audit of Dominion Voting Systems in Antrim County, Michigan. The results of the audit prompted the company to recommend that President Trump invoke his 2018 executive order on foreign interference because the voting systems appeared to have been designed to be compromised and manipulated.

On election night, the officials initially reported that Joe Biden had beaten Trump by about 3,000 votes in the heavily Republican county. Later, the officials claimed 6,000 Trump votes were accidentally given to Biden due to human error. Eventually, Trump was reported to have beaten Biden in Antrim County by about 2,500 votes out of 17,000 cast.

“We conclude that the Dominion Voting System is intentionally and purposefully designed with inherent errors to create systemic fraud and influence election results. The system intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors. The electronic ballots are then transferred for adjudication. The intentional errors lead to bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no transparency, and no audit trail. This leads to voter election fraud,” states ASOG in its finding.

According to the report, the auditors examined the following items in the Antrim County Clerk’s office on Dec. 06, 2020:

Antrim County Election Management Server Running Dominion Democracy Suite 5.5.3-002 Compact Flashcards used by the local precincts in their Dominion ImageCast Precinct USB memory sticks used by the Dominion VAT (Voter Assist Terminals) USB memory sticks used for the Poll Book

As a part of the audit, the same batch of ballots was tabulated three different times, and the voting machine displayed three different results. Therefore the report concluded “the Dominion Voting System should not be used in Michigan,” and that the results in Antrim County should have never been certified.

According to the Federal Election Commission guidelines, an error of 0.0008 percent, that is 1 in 250,000 ballots is considered “allowable.” For the Dominion Voting System, however, the error rate was a whopping 68.05 percent!

When errors are discovered, the ballots are transferred to individuals to be adjudicated. The adjudication process was discovered to be murky, at best, with no paper trails indicating which election personnel were responsible for individual adjudications.

Twitter user Kanekoa demonstrated how easily one could cheat during the adjudication process in this post, in which the user fed a blank ballot into the vote tabulator, but could assign votes to any candidate. After witnessing the manipulation, one observer remarked: “it works fine for honest people, those who intend to do wrong though, certainly can.”

DOMINION🚨



✅Scan Batches Of Ballots Multiple Times

✅Scan & Vote With Blank Ballots

✅Decide *Voter's Intent*



Do you hear him in the background❓



"I don't know why they approve such a system."



This is *incredible*❗️

👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/Vh4C1BFIud — Kanekoa (@KanekoaTheGreat) December 10, 2020

The report also faulted Antrim County for failing to perform basic responsibilities such as installing security updates in the election software and hardware, blaming county election officials for “incompetence, gross negligence, bad faith, and/or willful non-compliance in providing the fundamental system security required by federal and state law. There is no way this election management system could have passed tests or have been legally certified to conduct the 2020 elections in Michigan under the current laws.”

Similarly, the auditors found that vote adjudication log entries were suspiciously missing for the 2020 election cycle, while all entries of previous years were easily obtainable. The removal of these critical files is a violation of state law, and prevents a “meaningful audit.” They concluded that these logs were manually removed.

Moreover, server security log entries, prior to 11:03 p.m. on Nov. 4, were also missing. These logs would have contained access details, threats, and attacks that could be analyzed to find out whether the system was hacked or manipulated on, after, or before election day.

“These logs would contain domain controls, authentication failures, error codes, times users logged on and off, network connections to file servers between file accesses, Internet connections, times, and data transfers. Other server logs before November 4, 2020 are present; therefore, there is no reasonable explanation for the security logs to be missing.”

Some server security log entries were missing. (Image: YouTube/Screenshot)

The ballot reading software was also tampered with, as the Election Event Designer Log for Dominion ImageCast Precinct (ICP) Cards was reprogrammed on Oct. 23, and then on Nov. 05. This was a direct violation of the 90-Day Safe Harbor Period, which “prohibits changes to election systems, registries, hardware/software updates without undergoing re-certification.”

The only reason, surmised the Dominion auditors, to change the software would be to create complications to cover up fraudulent activities or rectify program errors that would have de-certified the election result. In addition, the ICP machines had the capability to be connected to the Internet.

“By connecting a network scanner to the ethernet port on the ICP machine and creating Packet Capture logs from the machines we examined show the ability to connect to the network, Application Programming Interface (API) (a data exchange between two different systems) calls and web (http)connections to the Election Management System server. Best practice is to disable the network interface card to avoid connection to the Internet. This demonstrated a significant and fatal error in security and election integrity. Because certain files have been deleted, we have not yet found origin or destination; but our research continues.”

According to an affidavit filed by Gustavo Delfino, a Michigan resident who was involved in the 2004 elections in Venezuela, the patterns of machine glitches and malfunctions in the 2020 elections were eerily similar to what happened in Venezuela.

The Dominion audit was led by a team headed by Russell James Ramsland, Jr., a former NASA and MIT employee with past experience on government panels. Judge Kevin Elsenheimer of the 13th Circuit approved the forensic examination after a lawsuit was filed to contest Antrim County officials’ claim that votes were flipped due to “human error,” rather than programming problems in the Dominion system.

Dominion Voting System is a Canadian company owned by private equity firm Staple Street Capital, which in turn is funded by UBS Securities LLC. Three out of 7 UBS Securities LLC board members are Chinese nationals. The software used in its voting machines is licensed from Smartmatic, which is a Venezuelan owned and controlled company. In addition to the U.S., Dominion servers have been identified to locate in Serbia, Canada, Spain, and Germany.

