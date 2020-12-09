Is Dominion Voting Owned by The Communist Party of China?

Lin Wood – @LLinWood tweet:

PATRIOT ALERT:

Information being received NOW that Communist China purchased Dominion Voting in October 8 for $400M.

Efforts underway to verify. If true, this confirms other evidence that Communists intend to overthrow our government to get our precious land.

NOT ON OUR WATCH.

Back in 2018, Staple Street Capital, a New York based private equity firm, purchased Dominion Voting Systems. Less than a month before the 2020 election, Staple Street Capital received USD 400 million from UBS Securities LLC, a subsidiary of the Swiss investment Bank, UBS.

An investment bank buys or holds assets on a client’s behalf. Attorney Lin Wood claimed in a recent tweet that Dominion must be owned by the CCP because UBS Securities is majority-owned by the Chinese. But, Chinese corporate entities own UBS Securities Co. Ltd., which is a Beijing-based UBS subsidiary, and not UBS Securities LLC, which is based out of New York.

It would seem as if Attorney Wood got it mixed up, but UBS Securities LLC, (in New York), seems to have three Chinese out of its four board members, among them, Ye Xiang, apparently a Chinese national who has also served with the Beijing UBS, along with China’s Central Bank, and financial regulatory agencies based in Hong Kong.

Just after the election, UBS Beijing underwent some major personnel changes with 12 out of its 15 directors quitting, including Ye Xiang. So, maybe Attorney Wood did not get it wrong. There are definite connections between the two UBS subsidiaries, and one could infer the influence CCP has over Dominion Voting Systems. If proven, this could be categorized as direct foreign interference in the US elections.

Unholy alliance

In offshore tax havens, it is estimated that there is more wealth than the combined total of the GDP of the U.S. and Japan’s economies. One of the biggest illegal tax evasion operations is run by UBS. According to whistleblower, Bradley Birkenfeld, the Swiss banking behemoth has helped over 17,000 clients avoid paying taxes in the U.S. This was back in 2007.

Birkenfeld was jailed by U.S. authorities for exposing the information, which showed connections between the bank and the leaders of countries in which it operates. According to The Epoch Times, UBS, which was one of President Obama’s top donors, was “the first foreign bank that was allowed to have a fully-licensed securities joint venture in China’s very restricted financial market.”

UBS is the world’s largest wealth manager that has helped Communist officials open up offshore accounts for investing and storing their wealth. Routinely praised by the communist media, UBS has big ambitions for the Chinese market through sponsoring IPO deals, trade brokering, fintech programs, and expansions in wealth management.

