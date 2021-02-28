Home U.S. Capitol Police Investigating 35 Officers in Connection With Jan. 6 Attack
U.S.Editor's Pick

Capitol Police Investigating 35 Officers in Connection With Jan. 6 Attack

By Arvind Datta
0
0
Thirty five members of the Capitol police are under an internal investigation, though officials did not elaborate why they are being investigated.
Trump Supporters Hold "Stop The Steal" Rally In DC Amid Ratification Of Presidential Election WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 6: A protester dressed as George Washington debates with a Capitol Police before being pushed out. Supporters of US President Donald Trump protested inside the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in Washington, DC. - Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by Brent Stirton/Getty Images)

Thirty-five members of the Capitol police are under an internal investigation, though officials did not elaborate why they are being investigated. It is speculated that some of these officers stood motionless as people walked into the Capitol building on Jan. 6. A few people who entered the building claimed that the officers even let them in.

“Our Office of Professional Responsibility is investigating the actions of 35 police officers from that day. We currently have suspended six of those officers with pay. Acting Chief Yogananda Pittman has directed that any member of her department whose behavior is not in keeping with the Department’s Rules of Conduct will face appropriate discipline,” the U.S. Capitol Police said in a statement.

Investigators are searching through officers’ social media posts due to allegations that some of the officers might have been involved with the breach. Representative Democrat Tim Ryan, who chairs the funding committee that oversees the Capitol Police, said that one of the suspended officers took a selfie with a rioter. Another officer gave directions to the rioters and was wearing a ‘Make America Great Again’ hat, posing as a Trump supporter.

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 08: The exterior of the U.S. Capitol building is seen through barbed wire fencing at sunrise on February 8, 2021, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

The Capitol break-in has exposed the tensions between the U.S. Capitol Police (USCP) leadership and its union. Gus Papathanasiou, the Capitol Police union chairman, refused to comment on the investigations since they are “private personal matters.” However, he said they are an attempt by Capitol Police upper management to shift attention from its leadership failures on Jan. 6. He finds it “sickening” that the department is investigating officers. No chiefs in the Capitol Police have been suspended or are under investigation.

In an interview with CBS8 last month, Papathanasiou explained that 140 officers from the USCP and Metropolitan Police Department were injured during the riots. Some of the officers were never issued helmets for protection against the protesters and suffered brain injuries. By an overwhelming 97 percent, the Union had voted “no confidence” in Ben Smith, the Capitol Police Captain. Yogananda Pittman, appointed as chief two days after the Capitol attack, also received a “no confidence” vote from union members.

Securing the Capitol

The razor wire-topped Capitol fence erected after the Jan. 6 breach might stay up until September. According to an AP report, authorities track continued threats against the Capitol and lawmakers. Security experts have suggested that the fence be kept in place. Extremist groups have been found discussing returning to the Capitol in the “coming weeks.” 

Pittman suggested that a permanent fence be set up around the Capitol. The National Guard posted at the Capitol might also remain after the scheduled exit in March. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the situation is being evaluated. 

“The plan right now is to end this mission in the capital region by about the middle of March. That’s still the plan. And that’s what we have sort of resourced ourselves out to… We’re obviously constantly in touch with the Department of Homeland Security, the Secret Service, and D.C. officials about the need, about the requirement… We plan for all kinds of contingencies that actually don’t ever happen. And so there were some internal discussions about, well, what if we needed to keep them longer? What would that look like? That’s what we’re expected to do,” he said in a statement.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list


  • Arvind Datta: Arvind is a recluse; prefers staying far away from the limelight as possible. Be that as it may, he keeps a close eye on what's happening, and reports on it to keep people rightly informed.

Previous articleFBI Investigating Cuomo’s Nursing Home Death Scandal
Next article5 Foods to Prevent Hair Loss 

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S.

Trump to Discuss Future and America First Approach at CPAC Sunday: Former Trump Admin

Former President Donald Trump’s upcoming speech on Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) will garner much attention in anticipation about which way...
Read more
U.S.

FBI Investigating Cuomo’s Nursing Home Death Scandal

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn are conducting an investigation into New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s coronavirus task...
Read more
Editor's Pick

Communist China’s Worldwide Campaign of Repression is ‘Unparalleled’

China’s communist regime is conducting the most sophisticated, global, and comprehensive transnational campaign of repression in the world, says a report by U.S.-based rights...
Read more

Most Popular

Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 - Vision Times