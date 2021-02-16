Marjorie Greene Slams Capitol Attackers for Hurting Republican Party, Trump

Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene has lashed out at the Jan. 6 Capitol attackers, noting that their actions ended up harming the objective of the Republican Party and questioned whether they were real Trump supporters after all.

In a series of tweets, Greene opposed the validity of the claim that attackers were Trump supporters.

“The attack RUINED our objection that we spent weeks preparing for, which devastated our efforts on behalf of Trump and his voters… They did NOT just target one party. They targeted Republicans and Democrats. They were against the government ALL together. They placed pipe bombs at the RNC and the DNC the night before,” she said in the tweets.

Greene recounts that she was at the Chamber when the attack took place, scared and terrified for people in the building, even making a video requesting people to stop the violent riots and protest peacefully. She states that the attack was pre-planned and organized, contrary to the Democrats’ claim that Trump’s speech triggered the assault.

She calls Trump a “victim of the never-ending hate-fueled witch hunt.”

Greene notes that the impeachment trial is a circus for the left-wing media to entertain the masses they have brainwashed and kept addicted to hate. The actions of the Democrats, she says, are destroying the lives of everyday Americans and putting the country last.

Greene’s argument of the Jan. 6 attacks being pre-planned is something that the Trump impeachment lawyers have put forward. They cite the First Amendment as protecting Trump’s Jan. 6 speech and have called for the impeachment to be dismissed, as it is unconstitutional to conduct such a trial on a former president.

The FBI has made several arrests of members from groups like Proud Boys and Oath Keepers, on evidence that many of them had been planning to attack the Capitol several days before.

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 08: The exterior of the U.S. Capitol building is seen through barbed wire fencing at sunrise on February 8, 2021, in Washington, DC. The Senate is scheduled to begin the second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald J. Trump on February 9. (Image: Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, 41 Republican members of the House of Representatives have written a letter to House Speaker Democrat Nancy Pelosi to bring down the steel barrier erected surrounding the Capitol complex. A spokesperson for Republican Ted Budd, the leading signer of the letter, stated that they had not received Pelosi’s response. The steel barrier, which is topped by razor-wires, was put up after the Jan. 6 attack on the building.

“We are concerned with recent reports that the fencing surrounding the Capitol may become permanent. We are willing to have an honest debate about providing Capitol Hill Police with the resources they need to be better prepared without turning the Capitol into a permanent fortress. To that end, we urge you to remove the barbed wire fencing surrounding the Capitol and send the National Guard troops home to their families. It’s time. It’s time for healing and it’s time for the removal of the fencing so the nation may move forward,” the letter states.

The Capitol attack has also raised concerns among people working in the building. U.S. Capitol Police will be holding a vote of no confidence over several senior officials to address these concerns. Gus Papathanasiou, the Capitol Police union chairman, stated that the leadership’s response to the “insurrection” and subsequent events had been a failure.

In an interview with Fox News, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows revealed that Trump had offered to deploy 10,000 National Guard troops to the Capitol on Jan. 6 and that his offer was rejected.

