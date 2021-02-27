Home U.S. Democrats Aim to Shut Down Conservative Media
U.S.

Democrats Aim to Shut Down Conservative Media

By Arvind Datta
0
0
Democrat lawmakers want to censor conservative media on cable TV and internet streaming services, citing reasons like misinformation and radicalization
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 14: Chairwoman Rep. Anna Eshoo (D-CA) talks to the media following a House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Health hearing to discuss protecting scientific integrity in response to the coronavirus outbreak on May 14, 2020 in Washington DC. Dr. Richard Bright, former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, a whistleblower who alleges he was removed from his post improperly, testified during the hearing. (Photo by Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images)

Democrat lawmakers want to censor conservative media on cable TV and internet streaming services, citing reasons like misinformation and radicalization.

Jerry McNerney and Anna G Eshoo, Democrat representatives from the House Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Communications and Technology, have sent letters to 12 satellite, cable, and online streaming companies. They’ve asked the companies to take action against the “misinformation” being spread through their services. The letter was sent to the top executives of Amazon, Comcast, Dish, Altice, Verizon, AT&T, Apple, Roku, Charter, Hulu, Cox, and Alphabet.

“Nearly half of Americans get their news primarily from TV. However, not all TV news sources are the same. Some purported news outlets have long been misinformation rumor mills and conspiracy theory hotbeds that produce content that leads to real harm… Misinformation on TV has led to our current polluted information environment that radicalizes individuals to commit seditious acts and rejects public health best practices, among other issues in our public discourse,” says the letter.

Democrats asked the services whether they plan on carrying Fox News, OANN, and Newsmax on their platforms now and beyond the renewal date. Media outlets that are known to have a leftist, liberal bias were not mentioned in the letter. 

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is remote--600x347.jpg
Democrats’ aim to censor conservative media is a threat to the First Amendment. (Image: pixabay/CC0.1.0)

Eshoo and McNerney accuse conservative media networks of promoting fake claims of election fraud that result in instigating people, leading to attacks like that of Jan. 6. The lawmakers also demanded an explanation from the service providers if they plan on carrying the channels in the future.

The letter has attracted widespread condemnation from experts who warn that the action reeks of authoritarianism. Brendan Carr, the Republican Federal Communications Commissioner, called the letter a “chilling transgression of free speech rights” that the American media enjoys as guaranteed by the constitution.

Jonathan Turley, professor at The George Washington University Law School, said that Congress does not have the right to bar TV channels like Fox News from being aired due to protections provided under the First Amendment. The fact that Congress is indirectly trying to censor them by putting pressure on cable and satellite providers is a cause of concern.

Saving America from censorship

The rising censorship of conservative content is making some people think of setting up an alternate IT infrastructure. One such person is Martin Avila, the CEO of Right Forge, which offers digital services to businesses on the center-right spectrum. In a recent op-ed, Avila stresses the need to create a second internet if the freedoms of America are to be protected.

“We’re creating an entirely self-reliant, self-contained vertical infrastructure. By controlling all the “means of production,” from the physical data centers to the hardware to the code, we are replatforming America and rededicating the internet—the greatest forum for debate and information exchange in human history—to the founding principles of our exceptional nation,” Avila writes in the op-ed.

The U.S. Supreme Court is currently considering whether to hear a lawsuit filed by Republican Laura Loomer and lobbying organization Freedom Watch. They allege that big tech companies like Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Apple have been discriminating on ideological grounds and coordinating with each other in a manner that harms competition. 

The platforms allegedly violated three laws: the District of Columbia Human Rights, the Sherman Antitrust Act, and the First Amendment.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list


  • Arvind Datta: Arvind is a recluse; prefers staying far away from the limelight as possible. Be that as it may, he keeps a close eye on what's happening, and reports on it to keep people rightly informed.

Previous articleThe 9 Most Important Techniques in Regenerative Agriculture
Next articleChocolate Makers Face Child Slavery Lawsuit

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S.

Chocolate Makers Face Child Slavery Lawsuit

Eight young adults have filed a class-action lawsuit against seven chocolate companies in Washington D.C., accusing them of benefiting from child slavery that takes...
Read more
U.S.

Alarming Mutations in Novel NYC Coronavirus Variant

The novel B.1.526 variant is spreading rapidly in New York, a Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) hotspot in the United States since last year. Two...
Read more
U.S.

$90 Million in Undisclosed 2020 BLM Funding Questions Group’s Origins

For the first time since the revolutionary group’s founding in 2013, Black Lives Matter (BLM) has made public information of its finances in an...
Read more

Most Popular

Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 - Vision Times