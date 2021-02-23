Trump Remains Secretive About 2024 Presidential Bid

Love him or hate him, former President Donald Trump is arguably today’s most influential personality. Since the second impeachment trial also ended in acquittal, many wonder whether Trump will bid at the 2024 presidential elections.

There are strong opinions on this matter – some supporters desperately want Trump back at the helm to defend America from various threats. In contrast, his critics resolutely want to keep him out of the White House, fearing that it would divide America even more.

Meanwhile, Trump himself is keeping the matter of a future presidency bid confidential. In a recent interview with Newsmax, host Greg Kelly attempted to get a clear-cut answer from the former president. “I won’t say yet, but we have tremendous support… And I’m looking at poll numbers [that] are through the roof… I’m the only guy who gets impeached and my numbers go up… Figure that one out… The numbers are very good; they’re very high; I think they’re higher than they were before the election, and they were high at the election… They like the job – we did a great job,” Trump said in the interview.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell(R-KY) speaks during a news conference to announce that the Senate is considering police reform legislation, at the US Capitol on June 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Other than a scathing remark directed at Senate Minority Leader Republican Mitch McConnell, Trump has mostly been out of the news since he left the White House more than a month ago. Even though McConnell voted against Trump’s impeachment, he accused the former president of being “practically and morally” responsible for the Jan. 6 attack on Capitol.

Senator Lindsey Graham expressed displeasure at McConnell’s statements, saying that it could eventually hurt the GOP moving forward.

Trump noted that Republicans are soft targets and only hit their own. He said that if McConnell spent the time he uses to blame him on criticizing President Biden or Senate Majority Leader Democrat Charles Schumer instead, the Republican Party would be stronger positioned. In the primaries, Trump promised to back alternate Republican candidates against establishment Republicans who he believes are disloyal and weak.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has commissioned a 9/11 style commission to investigate the Jan. 6 attack. Democrat Senator Patrick Leahy, who had voted to impeach Trump for his alleged role in the attacks, believes that the commission is an excellent way to hold the former president accountable for his actions.

“Mitch McConnell probably explained best what happened. He voted not guilty and then gave a speech saying the president’s conduct was terrible and there was still going to be consequences … both in the criminal courts and the civil courts around the country. And I think there will be… I think that this bipartisan commission that Speaker Pelosi wants to have is a superb one. And I think we should really rely on that. I’ve talked with her about it. It should have subpoena power, and we should be able to go forward,” he said in the interview.

Polls show Trump has strong support

Various polls show that Trump has strong support among Republicans for the 2024 presidency. One poll conducted by Politico-Morning Consult showed Trump as the leading presidential candidate among Republicans with 53 percent support. Second place Mike Pence only has 12 percent backing him. Mitt Romney, who voted twice to convict Trump at his impeachment trials, had 4 percent support.

Another poll conducted by Rasmussen discovered that almost 72 percent of Republican voters want the GOP to be “more like former President Trump.” However, when looking at voters across the board, only 45 percent of the respondents were supportive of this position.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list