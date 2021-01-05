Homes of Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Speaker Democrat Nancy Pelosi were recently vandalized by a group of people who appear to be from the extreme left. At McConnell’s home, the vandals spray-painted the message “Where’s my money” on the door, referring to the senator’s decision to block a bill that would have given every American $2,000 in pandemic aid money. Presently, American citizens can only get $600 in aid.

“I’ve spent my career fighting for the First Amendment and defending peaceful protest. I appreciate every Kentuckian who has engaged in the democratic process whether they agree with me or not… This is different. Vandalism and the politics of fear have no place in our society… My wife and I have never been intimidated by this toxic playbook. We just hope our neighbors in Louisville aren’t too inconvenienced by this radical tantrum,” he said in a statement. The matter is currently being investigated by Louisville Metro Police Department’s 5th Division. No suspects have been identified at this time.

Universal Basic Income was proposed by Andrew Yang (Image: pixabay CC0 1.0</a>)

McConnell is one of the main leaders from the Republican Party who has opposed the $2,000 stimulus check aid. He said that giving out this much direct payment is a “terrible way to help those who need it.” The proposal was championed by Democrats Nancy Pelosi and Bernie Sanders. McConnell called it “socialism for rich people.” On Twitter, the Republican Party of Kentucky condemned the attack on McConnell’s house, calling it “reprehensible” and that such acts have no place in Kentucky’s politics.

An anarchy symbol was drawn on the garage door of the Pelosi home

Pelosi’s home in San Francisco not only had messages scrawled on the garage door but also a pig’s head and some fake blood on the driveway. The messages read: “Cancel Rent?”; “We want everything!”; “UBI!”; and “$2K” with a line crossed through it. There was also a letter ‘A’ drawn inside a circle, representing the anarchist movement. The “$2K” refers to the $2,000 stimulus checks while the “Cancel Rent” message is requesting rent forgiveness. “UBI” refers to the Universal Basic Income, a project that was popularized during the Democrat primaries by presidential candidate nominee Andrew Yang. The proposal would give every American citizen a fixed monthly income.

Audrey Carlson, who has lived in the neighborhood for four decades, said that she had seen several protests recently in front of Pelosi’s home. She believes vandalism is counterproductive.

“It’s a fairly cowardly way to go about expressing your opinion… I don’t think that this is a useful way to go about it, and it’s a terrible start to this New Year when we’re hoping for less anger and hatred than we’ve had to deal with for the last year,” Audrey told KRON4. The San Francisco Police Department is currently investigating the vandalism incident.

Issues like the $2,000 stimulus checks, rent forgiveness, and UBI are hot topics since the CCP virus has pushed people into financial distress. A study by Columbia University released in October found that the number of Americans living in poverty grew by 8 million since the month of May. Unemployment is also at high levels. Many citizens, mostly those from the lowest classes, have run out of savings. A significant number of people are also facing the threat of eviction from their landlords due to the non-payment of rent.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list