On Jan. 14, 13 members of the World Health Organization (WHO) investigation team arrived in China with the aim of studying the origins of the CCP Virus. The team is actually composed of 15 members. Two of them were detained in Singapore as their COVID-19 test results came out positive. The second round of tests was conducted and one of the negative scientists has joined the team.

“Among the 15 members of the WHO expert group, there was one expert from the UK and one Sudanese expert from Qatar who tested positive for the IgM serum antibody in Singapore airport during the transit… We have agreed that the British expert will come to China, and we will continue to maintain communication with WHO on related matters and make joint efforts to cooperate on tracing the origin of the virus,” Zhao said in a statement.

In November, China implemented the ‘double-negative’ test, which requires people to produce negative results for a nucleic acid test and serum IgM antibody test. Passengers from Singapore to China are required to take a serum test, nucleic acid test, and a third test for IgM antibodies. The passengers will then have to obtain the double-negative test results at least two days prior to boarding.

Earlier, WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus had expressed disappointment at China’s delaying tactics when it came to allowing the investigating team inside the country. China had downplayed the incident as a “misunderstanding.”

Included in the investigation team is Australian virologist Dominic Dwyer who is looking forward to determining whether the virus came from an animal source and whether the outbreak started in Wuhan or elsewhere and got amplified in the city. He is apprehensive about finding patient zero but hopes to get some answers about how the virus initially spread out.

The 13 members of the investigation team have been quarantined in a hotel. After a two-week quarantine, they will visit the wholesale meat market in Wuhan from where the virus is believed to have spread (as heavily propagandized by the CCP). Dwyer also wants to visit Wuhan Institute of Virology, the lab which some say is the real origin of the virus, as well as hospitals that treated the first set of patients.

Zhang says the WHO is too late and won’t find much evidence regarding the virus Image: pixabay/ CC0.10

Meanwhile, some Chinese citizens are critical of the WHO visit, saying that the investigation team is too late and will not find anything useful. “WHO is just a figurehead in my eyes—a tool, to put it bluntly. It is now looking for the source of the virus, and the first anniversary of the outbreak has passed, and all (evidence) is gone… The local governments have never admitted to concealing information about the outbreak. The WHO definitely won’t be able to find out anything, so that the officials will have more reasons and excuses not to admit that they concealed information [about the virus], which killed many,” Zhang Hai, a Wuhan resident whose father died from the CCP Virus, said to The Epoch Times.

In June last year, Zhang had filed a lawsuit against three government entities – Wuhan city government, General Hospital of Central Theater Command in Wuhan, and the Hubei provincial government. The lawsuit alleged that the government’s decision to cover up details of the viral outbreak caused his father’s death and sought compensation of 2 million yuan ($286,730).

The Wuhan municipal court rejected his lawsuit. When Zhang filed a new lawsuit at Hubei Higher Court, it was again rejected. Finally, he filed a civil complaint in the Supreme Court in Beijing, which has yet to receive a response. Zhang’s father was a military veteran.

