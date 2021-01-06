CCP Warning Wuhan Citizens To Hoard Emergency Supplies

The authorities of Wuhan, epicenter of the CCP virus pandemic, have asked citizens to stockpile emergency supplies. The instruction follows a grand New Year public celebration held in the city of 11 million that saw thousands of people participate. Such large scale gatherings are discouraged by experts since they could easily spread the disease to increased numbers of people.

While the World Health Organization (WHO) coined “COVID-19” for the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, we feel that “CCP Virus” is more accurate and appropriate, given the origin and spread of the disease. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) not only delayed notifying the world about the rapidly spreading disease for weeks at the beginning of the outbreak, but even arrested journalists, doctors, and whistle blowers in order to cover its tracks.

Officials in Wuhan have “called on the public to make preparations, in the event that another serious outbreak occurs… The list of emergency materials released by the Wuhan Emergency Management Bureau covers three major categories – daily basic necessities, first aid products, and medical emergency supplies… It recommends that citizens stock up on anti-infection and flu medicines as well as masks,” according to an article by CCP-mouthpiece, Global Times.

The paper goes on to boast about China’s superiority in successfully controlling the pandemic, pointing out that places like Times Square have become a “ghost town” while Chinese cities like Wuhan are bustling with activity. It accused that “some Westerners with jealous eyes were sarcastic about Wuhan.” Chinese media has spent the recent months hyping up Wuhan as some kind of entertainment destination of the world featuring amusement parks, crowded theater plays, active nightlife, and so on; all with the aim of presenting a false picture of the CCP’s superior capabilities that have successfully suppressed the viral outbreak in the city. The paper even cites an ‘expert’ to suggest that Wuhan is safe and that the city is ‘[CCP virus] free’. The article also insists that the order to hoard emergency supplies does not indicate the possibility of any sudden rise in coronavirus cases in Wuhan but is only a precautionary measure.

However, the Chinese media’s attempt to cover the reality of the epidemic in Wuhan has been blown away by several reports that point to the shocking underreporting of infection by local authorities. A study by Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) had suggested that 4.43 percent of Wuhan’s population could have developed CCP virus antibodies. This would mean that nearly 500,000 people from the city had contracted the virus at some point, a number 10 times larger than the total confirmed cases officially declared by Wuhan health authorities.

A report from February published by Caixin revealed that Chinese authorities had destroyed virus samples in a bid to prevent news of the coronavirus outbreak from leaking out. The article was deleted just a few hours after it was published, possibly due to strong pressure from the Communist regime. On Jan. 3, 2020, the National Health Commission issued a notice instructing the destruction of all biological samples in labs citing security concerns. One resident from Wuhan revealed to The Epoch Times that the first viral infection had appeared way back in Nov. 2019, but the government waited until Jan. 23, 2020 to issue lockdown.

China punished Zhang for exposing Wuhan outbreak (Image: Pixabay / CC0 1.0)

Beijing’s attempt to suppress the outbreak in Wuhan was also exposed through its recent punishment of Zhang Zhan, a citizen journalist who had reported on the outbreak in the city during early stages of the pandemic. Zhang was given a four-year prison sentence. “How China has dealt with the pandemic internationally is extremely concerning, they have been very slow at sharing information – whether about the outbreak or its origins. They locked up those who were whistleblowing, and now it seems there is a danger they covered up a leak,” UK MP Tom Tugendhat, chair of the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, said to The Sun Online.