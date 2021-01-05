Many people have dismissed allegations of election manipulation as exaggerated claims by Trump supporters. But an independent team of 400 ex-intelligence officers, who have previously worked with the Intelligence Community (IC), law enforcement, military, and the judiciary, have started to investigate the election irregularities.

Robert Caron, who has worked with the CIA, is one of the organizers of this network of ex-officers. When allegations of fraud started surfacing after election results were made public, many members of the network began investigating the issues. Most of these members are volunteers while some are being paid. These officers have worked at the CIA, FBI, NSA, DIA, as well as intelligence agencies in other nations. Caron claimed that each member has confirmed to have personally identified incidents of obvious election fraud.

“The fraud was so massive and so blatant, despite what the mainstream media said, that we need to get this information out to the public… That’s why more and more people from the intelligence community and law enforcement are coming out, which is unheard of,” he told The Epoch Times. Members are also investigating foreign interference in the election, especially by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Congress will count the electoral votes on Jan. 6.

A six-person team, including Peter Navarro and Rudy Giuliani, have recently briefed hundreds of senators about irregularities in the 2020 election. The briefing participation, conducted through Zoom, saw senators from the states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Nevada. These are states where Trump has been challenging the election results. According to Navarro, the senators were “hot” and “angry” at the way the election was allegedly stolen by the Democrats. The evidence of fraud presented to these senators can be viewed here. The online meeting was held by Phill Kline from the Amistad Project.

“This information should serve as an important resource for state legislators as they make calls for state legislatures to meet to investigate the election and consider decertifying their state election results… The integrity of our elections is far too important to treat cavalierly, and elected officials deserve to have all relevant information at their disposal as they consider whether to accept the reported results of the 2020 elections, especially in states where the process was influenced by private interests,” Kline said in a statement.

The Jan. 6th fight

As investigations into election fraud continue, Jan. 6 is fast approaching. This is the day when the Electoral College will meet and count the votes cast by the state electors and determine who will be president. White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has revealed that more than 100 members from the House of Representatives plan on objecting to the electoral votes that day. According to Republican Mo Brooks, many senators and congressmen are standing up to challenge the results because they believe that election integrity is critical to the future of America.

Objections to the votes have to be presented in writing and require the support of one member from each congressional chamber. A two-hour debate will then follow and a vote will be cast in each House. If a majority supports the objection, the specific state’s electoral votes will be nullified. This would benefit Trump based on the current results. Senator Ted Cruz and 11 other senators have announced that they will oppose the vote in the Senate. In a joint statement, the group noted that the results of the 2020 election cannot be considered fair.

