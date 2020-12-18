DNI Reportedly Confirms Foreign Interference by China, Iran and Russia in November Election

With numerous incidents of voter fraud surfacing, there has been speculation that foreign nations may have interfered in the 2020 presidential election. According to CBS correspondent Catherine Herridge, the Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe has acknowledged that the elections suffered from foreign interference. “Ratcliffe leads the 17 intelligence agencies and he has access to the most highly classified information that is held by the US government. And he told CBS News that there was foreign interference by China, Iran, and Russia in November of this year and he is anticipating a public report on those findings in January,” Herridge said in an interview.

The Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) stated that their upcoming report will have details of the foreign threats that operated during the Presidential election. Dec. 18 marks 45 days after the Election Day of Nov. 3. On this date the DNI is expected to deliver a report on election interference by foreign entities according to a 2018 executive order passed by Trump. The report will not be submitted by Trump’s deadline of Dec. 18, however, due to coordination friction between the responsible intelligence agencies.

Some media reports suggest that Ratcliffe may not sign the intelligence report if it fails to accurately capture the influence of China in the election. There is enough evidence that Chinese propaganda tried to portray Trump as a white supremacist. One group of security analysts do not attach importance to such propaganda while another group considers it essential that such information be included in the report. Ratcliffe wants the views of both groups to be reflected in the report. He is worried that if the Chinese propaganda is not mentioned in the report, it will prevent President Trump from having a political talking point. One national security official remarked that the conflict between the two groups is a “textbook case of intelligence being politicized.”

Expert’s view

Gordon Chang said that China wanted to unseat Trump (Image: YouTube/Screenshot)

China analyst Gordon Chang, author of ‘The Coming Collapse of China,’ also believes that the CCP played a big role in manipulating the 2020 election. “During the general election, I think that they were trying to unseat President Trump. There was a massive disinformation campaign conducted, especially by the Chinese Foreign Ministry, which is official—and the Global Times, which is the Communist Party tabloid… Also, there were the troll and bot farm operations, which were actually quite massive. There was the Spamouflage Dragon network, which attacked the President on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube. And we know that Twitter took down 174,000 fake Chinese accounts in June alone. So they really went after the Republican candidate,” Chang said to The Epoch Times.

Recently, Sidney Powell filed a letter with the U.S Supreme Court, highlighting sworn affidavits from two forensic experts who concluded that foreign interference did take place during the presidential race. The interference happened on Dominion voting machines; experts noted that Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) certificates from dominionvoting.com were accessed numerous times from Serbia, and Canada besides the U.S. In November, Powell’s lawsuit against Michigan officials included an affidavit by a former military intelligence analyst who warned that Dominion systems used in the presidential elections were compromised by rogue actors like China and Iran.A U.S. voter rights group, True the Vote, also revealed that Nevada’s email system might be linked to a Pakistani company that has ties to intelligence and military. When True the Vote received an email from Nevada’s Secretary of State, they found that it was cc’d to the CEO of the Pakistani company.