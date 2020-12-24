Gordon Chang, a well-known China analyst and author of the book The Coming Collapse of China, believes that Beijing was “substantially involved” in the U.S presidential election. Chang made the remark on an NTD program Focus Talk, where he also stated that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has infiltrated elite circles in America. The infiltration has created an “espionage emergency.”

“Large Chinese networks like ‘Spamouflage Dragon’ relentlessly attacked the president on YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter… We know that the social media platforms have taken down a massive number of fake Chinese accounts… Twitter in June alone took down 174,000 fake accounts, so we know that they were actively involved, and we have a number of indications that it was not to help the president,” Chang said on the program.

Chang warned that the CCP has infiltrated various American institutions, including universities, colleges, secondary schools, prep schools, NGOs, and foundations. Chang said that America must act fast to deal with this urgent threat.

Chang said that communist China’s president Xi Jinping does not talk about competing with America. Instead, Xi propagates that China has the mandate of Heaven and that they are the only sovereigns in the world. Americans should be treated as subservient.

If America does not change course on how it handles China, Chang believes that the country will be taken over by the CCP. In August, the Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, warned that China is the biggest threat to America’s elections. He said that Beijing was worried about Trump becoming the president for a second term because he does not favor the CCP.

Recently, Ratcliffe confirmed Chinese interference in the presidential race to CBS correspondent Catherine Herridge.

“Ratcliffe leads the 17 intelligence agencies and he has access to the most highly classified information that is held by the US government. And he told CBS News that there was foreign interference by China, Iran, and Russia in November of this year, and he is anticipating a public report on those findings in January,” she said in an interview.

Chinese media has been enthusiastic about Trump losing the election

An article published last month in the Chinese state-backed Global Times mentioned that the CCP is looking forward to a partnership with the Biden administration that is “categorically different” from Trump’s leadership. It argued that America should comply with CCP demands if it wants to benefit from the Chinese market. It called Trump’s actions against China’s unfair trade practices an economic confrontation. It warned that the United State’s close allies, like Canada and Australia, have received “a bitter lesson” from the communist regime. Recently, Chinese media has toned down its public support for a Joe Biden presidency. It was likely done to avoid strengthening the claim that Beijing interfered in the presidential election in order to remove Trump from office.

Many Chinese dissidents and human rights activists living in the U.S. believe that fraud was committed in the presidential election. These dissidents laud President Trump for his strong policies against the Chinese communist regime. They worry that Biden will be controlled by the CCP if he becomes president. Whether it’s Trump’s sanctions of top Chinese officials or his support of religious freedom, Chinese dissidents have the utmost confidence in his ability to counter the communist threat.

