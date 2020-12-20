Fox News Bombshell: Host Openly Claims Election Was Stolen From Trump

Maria Bartiromo, a reporter at Fox News, recently revealed a rather shocking bit of news (at least to the mainstream media) – the election was stolen from Trump. “An intel source told me President Trump did, in fact, win the election. He says that it is up to the Supreme Court to hear suits from other cases across the country to stop the clock. This follows the high court’s refusal to hear the lawsuit from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton challenging the results in four swing states,” she said in a program.

Bartiromo’s revelation is something that many other experts have already suggested. In some cases, votes have been shifted to Trump after it had been wrongly credited to Biden. For instance, officials from Antrim County, Michigan had initially said on Nov. 3 that Biden won by more than 3,000 votes against Trump. Two days later, they said Trump received 2,500 more votes than Biden. The most recent recount puts Trump on top with 9,759 votes compared to Biden’s 5,959. The Trump campaign is fighting many such irregularities so that election fraud can be brought to light and he can serve four more years as President.

CCP has influence the election to remove Trump from office (Image: YouTube / Screenshot)

At a recent Senate hearing on election integrity, Republican senator Rand Paul from Kentucky noted that it wouldn’t be morally right to act as if the 2020 presidential race was squeaky clean without incidents of manipulation. “We can’t just say it didn’t happen. We can’t just say 4,000 people voted in Nevada that were noncitizens and we’re just going to ignore it, we’re going to sweep it under the rug and say oh, the courts have decided the facts. The courts have not decided the facts. The courts never looked at the facts… The courts don’t like elections. They’ve stayed out of it by finding an excuse, standing or otherwise, to stay out of it. But the fraud happened. The election in many ways was stolen. And the only way it will be fixed is by, in the future, reinforcing the laws,” he said at the hearing.

The attempt to remove Trump from his presidency was orchestrated not only by anti-Trump forces within America but also foreign entities like the CCP. The Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe admitted that China, Iran, and Russia had interfered in the November elections. Given Beijing’s preference for a non-Trump U.S. administration, it isn’t surprising that the communist regime would have used its influence to mobilize votes against the president. Such efforts were often led by communist groups like the Liberation Road.

‘Seed the Vote,’ a project supported by Liberation Road groups, worked to sway public opinion to Biden’s favor this election. The group openly claims that its goal is to “push Trump out of office.” In May, a member of ‘Seed the Vote,’ Alex Tom, boasted about close ties with CCP officials as well as working together to “get rid of Trump.” The Seed the Vote network involves many groups like Pennsylvania Stands Up, Living United for Change in Arizona (LUCHA), and New Georgia Project.

LUCHA was able to drive 8 million calls during the election in support of Biden. It knocked on over 1 million doors. Pennsylvania Stands Up made 6,869,934 calls and sent 1,803,935 text messages. The group claims its efforts helped Biden in 14 key counties and netted him more than 50,000 votes. The New Georgia Project knocked on 371,000 doors, made 2,200,000 phone calls, and sent around 1,230,000 text messages, which ended up aiding Biden to secure a narrow win in the state.Senate Oversight and Government Reform Committee Chairman Ron Johnson lashed out at Democrats for their hypocrisy over election integrity, pointing out that Democrats have tried to caricature Republican attempts to highlight irregularities in the 2020 presidential race as something cooked up by the ‘losing’ side, while these same Democrats were highly resistant when accepting the results of the 2016 elections and peddled the Russia hoax propaganda to block Trump from enforcing his authority.

