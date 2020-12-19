Hunter Biden Emails: Family to Facilitate CCP Hegemony

On December 16, Fox News published Hunter Biden emails they had received, in which the son of Joe Biden asked China Energy Company Limited (CEFC) Business Liason Zhao Runlong to “translate my letter to Chairman Ye” and to “extend my warmest best wishes and that I hope to see the Chairman soon.”

Chairman Ye refers to Ye Jianming, disgraced founder and former Chairman of CEFC. Ye was arrested in 2018 under Xi Jinping’s anti-corruption sweep on charges of bribery.

Hunter wrote to Ye in his attached letter, dated in late 2017, “I hope my letter finds you well. I regret missing you on your last visit to the United States.”

“Please accept the best wishes from the entire Biden family as well as my partners…We are all hoping to see you here again soon, or in Shanghai.”

Hunter Biden’s letter gave Ye an update on the establishment of SinoHawk Holdings, the Biden family joint venture with CEFC, and that Hunter looked forward to introducing Tony Bobulinski who would act as CEO.

Biden further noted in his letter to Ye that Bobulinski had “sent a request to Dong Gongwen and Director Zang for the funding of the $10 MM USD wire,” and that he would “appreciate if you will send that quickly so we can properly fund and operate Sinohawk.”

“Our dear friend, Director Zang,” as Hunter Biden calls him in the letter, is former CEFC Executive Director Zang Jianjun.

In a September report released by the U.S. Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs titled Hunter Biden, Burisma, and Corruption: The Impact on U.S. Government Policy and Related Concerns the report found, in a section titled Key Findings, “Hunter Biden had business associations with Ye Jianming, Gongwen Dong, and other Chinese nationals linked to the Communist government and the People’s Liberation Army. Those associations resulted in millions of dollars in cash flow.“

Hunter was quick to mention to Ye that he hoped Zang had briefed him on the Biden family’s “political and economic connections we have established in countries where you are interested in expanding during the coming months and years,” amounting to an offer to extend the Chinese Communist Party’s hegemonic ambitions.

Fox also obtained the reply from Chairman Ye in a September 6, 2017 email from Biden business associate James Gillar to Bobulinski where Ye alluded to a “consensus we made last time” that had “materialized in a timely manner.”

Hunter Biden was then instructed to “arrange your people to coordinate with Director Zang and Gongwen Dong for specific work.”

The reply concluded, “Please accept my best regards to you and your family.”

Fox News also obtained text messages between Bobulinski and a number of Biden family business associates and CEFC members. On July 18, 2017 Bobulinski asked Zhao whether the capital infusion from China to Sinohawk would be “$10 MM or 2x $5MM” revealing that beggars, indeed, can be choosers: “$10 MM be sent in 2 $5 MM tranches but @ the same time, $5 MM to savings and $5 MM to checking.”

“That is what we prefer.”

Bobulinski texted Zhao on July 10, 2017, during a period of time where both Sinohawk’s promised millions and Jim Biden’s Chinese Visa were “delayed”. It appeared that Beijing had Hunter and Jim Biden, as well as Bobulinski, strung from marionette strings.

Zhao said “I do not want to throw a damp over such a capable executive like you.”

“This is the dark side of the Chinese business,” Zhao wrote. “But I think you deserve to know it… if I am telling you what you already know just ignore it.”

The $10MM transfer never came through.

Fox also claimed they had another set of emails to Cecilia Browning, General Manager of a building called the House of Sweden in Washington, D.C., showing Hunter requesting keys for “office mates”, Jill Biden, Jim Biden, and the man who would potentially become the next President of the United States, Joseph Biden.

In the same email, Hunter also requested keys for Dong Gongwen, the man he described as an “emissary” for Chairman Ye, kindling concerns that the CCP was being given direct, in-person access to former Vice President Joe Biden through Hunter’s office-sharing arrangement with CEFC.

House of Sweden, where the Bidens purportedly shared space with Chinese business partners

“I would like the office sign to reflect the following,” he continued, requesting “’The Biden Foundation’ and ‘Hudson West (CEFC US)’.”

The Senate Report revealed that CEFC wired almost $5 million to a bank account for a company called Hudson West III, which Hunter had opened with his CCP associates.

“These funds may have originated from a loan issued from the account of a company called Northern International Capital Holdings, a Hong Kong-based investment company identified at one time as a ‘substantial shareholder’ in CEFC International Limited along with Ye.”

The report also showed that CEFC money went directly from Hudson West III to Hunter’s pockets: “The same day the $5 million was received, and continuing through Sept. 25, 2018, Hudson West III sent request payments to Owasco, Hunter Biden’s firm,”

The payments were described as consulting fees and amounted to “$4,790,375.25 in just over a year.”

