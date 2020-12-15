Evidence on Joe Biden’s Involvement in Son’s China Business Deals

Email evidence, backed by Tony Bobulinski’s testimony and text messages, show that Joe Biden may have been active in his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings, which are currently under investigation by federal prosecutors in Delaware.

In October, just days before the election, evidence of Joe Biden’s potential involvement with his son Hunter Biden’s business interactions came forward from Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden. This story was largely ignored by major mainstream U.S. news outlets, and dismissed as an attempt of Russian interference in the 2020 election.

A Fox News report showed the following statistics on major U.S. news outlets’ coverage of the topic:

Outlet Coverage Time MSNBC 1 min 11 sec CNN 0 min ABC 0 min NBC 1 min 31 sec CBS 0 min

More evidence from emails has now been released to the press showing Joe Biden’s potential link to his son Hunter’s business dealings.

In an email to Cecilia Browning, a manager of office building House of Sweden, which is located in Washington DC, Hunter Biden requested keys for office mates that included his father Joe and an emissary of Chinese Conglomerate CEFC Gongwen Dong.

Hunter Biden requested office mate keys for Joe Biden and Chinese partner in this email

According to Caixin Global, CEFC used a complex web of affiliated companies to facilitate fake deals, inflate trade figures and obtain bank loans to fuel its aggressive expansion before it filed for bankruptcy in March 2020.

In one of CEFC’s dealings, according to the Epoch Times, it wired $5 million to Hunter Biden’s company Hudson West III, two months prior to Hunter Biden’s email requesting office space for his father and the emissary to CEFC.

Bobulinski claims to have text message evidence that he met CEFC founder and former chairman Ye Jianming, Hunter Biden and Jim Biden at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in May 2017, which was prior to the date of the above referenced email. It is highly plausible that Joe Biden joined them, as the day after that meeting, he made a speech at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

Fox News reported the following text messages provided by Bobulinski:

Bobulinski: “Mrng plse let me knw if we will do early dinner w your Uncle & dad and where, also for document translation do you want it simple Chinese or traditional?”

Hunter Biden: “Not sure on dinner yet and whatever is the most common for a Chinese legal DOC”

Bobulinski: “Chinese legal docs can be both, i’ll make it traditional”

Hunter Biden: “Dad not in now until 11- let’s me I and Jim meet at 10 at Beverly Hilton where he’s staying.”

Fox News reported that this meeting would have taken place just 11 days before a business deal was announced via email, and that this email, “Includes a discussion of ‘remuneration packages’ for six people in a business deal with a Chinese energy firm. The email appeared to identify Biden as ‘Chair / Vice Chair depending on agreement with CEFC,’ in an apparent reference to now-bankrupt CEFC China Energy Co.”

According to Fox, “The email includes a note that ‘Hunter has some office expectations he will elaborate.’ A proposed equity split references ‘20’ for ‘H’ and ‘10 held by H for the big guy?’ with no further details.”

A U.S. government report about Hunter Biden’s business dealings confirm his involvement with Chinese nationals, in particular Gongwen Dong. The report states that Hunter, James and Sara Biden had a joint bank account with Gongwen Dong, and they went on a $100,000 spending spree with that account. The report further states that Hunter Biden received millions of dollars over a period of years from Gongwen Dong’s companies, many of which involved potentially criminal financial activity.