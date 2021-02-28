Trump to Discuss Future and America First Approach at CPAC Sunday: Former Trump Admin

Former President Donald Trump’s upcoming speech on Sunday at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) will garner much attention in anticipation about which way the GOP will go in the four years leading up to the next presidential election.

Judging by recent comments from Trump’s former chief of staff Mark Meadows and former campaign adviser Jason Miller, Sunday’s speech will focus not on election fraud but on the future and how President Joe Biden is working against Trump’s America first approach.

In an interview Thursday on SiriusXM, when confronted about Donald Trump’s claims that the election was stolen and about his comments on and leading up to Jan. 6, Miller replied: “I think you’re probably going to be happy with the direction of the speech,” and that “the focus here, really, is [that] the exact things the president predicted would happen if Joe Biden were to be elected president, on the policy end, have already started to happen.”

In talking about the future, Miller said: “Wh[at] I think there’s a real hunger for on the Republican side of the aisle is … what’s next? Where do we go from here as a party? Obviously, we’re not in control of the House or the Senate or the White House right now. How do we go and get that back? Who’s going to be the natural leader of that? What are we going to base that around? That’s really what this speech is about, and I think it’s going to be clear coming out of it.”

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 28: White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows speaks to members of the press outside the West Wing of the White House on August 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

In discussion with Mark Meadows, Fox anchor Sean Hannity proposed, “we’re going to look at President Trump’s first term as the beginning of the America First movement, as the beginning of making America great, and it’s going to be a process, and it’s going to be long-standing, and it’s going to be ongoing, and it’s going to be a daily battle.”

Trump’s bid for 2024

In agreement with Miller, Meadows said Trump would be focusing much of his speech on how Biden will cause the country to suffer by not following an America first approach. “I spoke to President Trump last night for a fairly lengthy conversation, where we’re talking about America where it needs to go, continuing the America first agenda, but more importantly than that how this President Biden has undermined that particular policy within days… We talk about following the science; Joe Biden said he was going to follow the science. Let me tell you what he’s doing; he’s following the money.”

Meadows continued: “[Joe Biden] keeps the schools closed, he’s letting [the] teacher’s union dictate it, yet when it comes to other union jobs like pipeline jobs, he’s eliminating those right away, and he’s going against campaign promises.” Trump on the other hand, “actually delivered, he continues to deliver on behalf of millions of Americans, so if you’re getting a vaccine today you can thank President Trump because he was the one that put forth that plan.”

Much attention at the CPAC will be directed towards whether or not Donald Trump will make a bid for the 2024 election, and if so, how much support will he get? Mitch McConnell, who denounced Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, has now said that he would “absolutely” support Trump if he won the 2024 nomination.

