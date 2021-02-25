China Proposes ‘Peaceful Dialogue’ While Building Up Military Capabilities

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi recently said that the U.S. had cut off bilateral dialogue at “all levels” in the past few years. It was the main reason for the deterioration in relations on both sides. He also claimed that Beijing wanted nothing but “peaceful dialogue” with the Biden administration.

During this call for peace with America, the Chinese media simultaneously boasted about the country’s military buildup under a new type of training system that aims to make the PLA world-class.

China’s state-backed media outlet article said President Xi has approved the training system

The training system will involve a combination of high-tech simulations and real-world exercises. The outlet quotes an expert claiming that the system will combine training with real combat to the extent that both become identical. The article includes the usual bashing of America as a ‘warring’ nation, with the Chinese military being a ‘peaceful’ entity.

“Unlike the US military, which has operated around the globe and has been constantly in battles, which means it retains its sharpness, China has not fought a real war for decades, so training is one of only a few ways to hone combat capabilities, and that is why high-quality training is very important to the Chinese military… The new military training system aims to eliminate malpractices that have accumulated through prolonged peace to make the military more ready for engaging in wars,” the article states.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 21: U.S. President Joe Biden signs an executive order during an event in the State Dining Room of the White House. President Biden delivered remarks on his administration’s COVID-19 response and signed executive orders and other presidential actions. Wang Yi’s “peaceful dialogue” with the Biden administration implies overturning the strict regulations Trump had for China. (Image: Alex Wong/Getty Images)

I think we must have some photos in the library of Biden signing executive orders to reverse Trump’s restrictions on China. One of those would be good here, and add to the caption: “Wang Yi’s “peaceful dialogue” with the Biden administration implies overturning the strict regulations Trump had in place for China.”

Meanwhile, Wang’s ‘peace’ proposal for the United States basically consists of Washington rolling back aggressive actions it implemented under the Trump administration. This includes ending restrictions placed on Chinese media outlets, educational groups, institutions, and cultural groups and removing the obstructions imposed on America’s social sectors and local governments from engaging with China. The foreign minister also asked the U.S. government to stop interfering in Hong Kong, Tibet, Xinjiang, and Taiwan.

The quad

The Chinese minister’s statements came at a time when the United States and allies Australia, Japan, and India recently met and agreed to strongly oppose any attempts by the Chinese regime to dominate the Indo-Pacific region. Together known as the ‘Quad’ nations, the countries also voted to uphold the sovereignty of their partners in the Indo-Pacific.

“We reaffirmed our commitment to supporting an open, inclusive and resilient region where the rights of all countries are respected and disputes are resolved peacefully, free from coercion, and in accordance with international law,” Marise Payne, Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs, said in a statement. The Quad also extended its support to ASEAN nations, possibly to build further resilience in the region against Chinese influence.

Before the meeting, an article in the Global Times had warned that should the Quad cross Beijing’sred lines’ in Asia, the communist regime will retaliate economically. However, how much of an economic threat China can pose is questionable, given that the group comprises three economic heavyweights – America, India, and Japan.

Tokyo expressed serious concerns about China in the meeting, by pointing out that Beijing’s new law allows Chinese coastguards to use weapons against ships that enter waters that the CCP claims to be their territory. Chinese ships had recently entered Japanese waters near a disputed island chain called the Senkaku Islands, with one of them pointing bows at a Japanese fishing boat.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list