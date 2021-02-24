Trudeau Cabinet Absent as Canadian Lawmakers Call China’s Uyghur Treatment Genocide

Canada’s Members of Parliament voted unanimously to condemn the Chinese Communist Party’s (CCP) persecution of Uyghur Muslims as genocide on Monday, Feb. 22. However, despite the consensus of lawmakers, the vote does not represent the sentiment of Justin Trudeau and his Liberal cabinet ministers.

The motion titled “Religious Minorities in China” was tabled by Conservative Party shadow minister for foreign affairs MP Michael Chong, and it passed by a margin of 266-0. While Prime Minister Trudeau and his cabinet abstained from voting, Liberal backbenchers were permitted to participate.

An amendment to the motion calling on the International Olympic Committee to pull the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing unless the CCP ceases its persecution in the Xinjiang Autonomous Region was added by the Quebec nationalist party, the Bloc Quebecois. The Amendment passed by a vote of 229-29.

A genocide determination on the side of the Canadian government would obviously spark a significant diplomatic clash between China and Canada simply because genocide is the worst crime a somebody can commit to an ethnic group Dr. Adrian Zenz

The resolution itself was merely symbolic with text reading “In the opinion of the House, the People’s Republic of China has engaged in actions consistent with the United Nations General Assembly Resolution 260, commonly known as the ‘Genocide Convention,’ including detention camps and measures intended to prevent births as it pertains to Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslims.” It includes no actions or sanctions against the Communist regime or its members.

China’s Ambassador to Canada, Cong Peiwu, let the Trudeau Liberals know the line he expected Canada’s minority government to tow when he said the CCP “firmly oppose[s]” the motion “because it runs counter to the facts. And it’s like, you know, interfering in our domestic affairs,” in an interview with the Canadian Press on Feb. 20.

Justin Trudeau a China dove

PM Trudeau and his cabinet have been under perpetual fire from opposition parties and the Canadian public for their tacit support of the CCP since Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou was arrested in Vancouver on a U.S. extradition warrant on Dec. 1, 2018. China’s communist regime countered by kidnapping two Canadian citizens, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, on Dec. 10, 2018, and have detained the two in a Party prison under harsh conditions such as 24 hour lighting and no access to consular services ever since.

Despite the capture of the “Two Michaels,” Trudeau and his Liberal Party have been cozy with the CCP, recently providing a federal grant to Huawei to develop technology in concert with Canadian universities and inviting People’s Liberation Army officers to Canada for winter survival training despite the objections of Canada’s armed forces.

Protestors raise awareness about China’s treatment of Uyghurs outside a court appearance for Huawei Chief Financial Officer, Meng Wanzhou at British Columbia Supreme Court in Vancouver, on May 8, 2019. Justin Trudeau and his Liberal minority government continue to be dovish with the Chinese Communist Party despite the regime’s genocide of Uyghurs and kidnapping of the ‘Two Michaels,” Canadian citizens Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. (JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images)

Far from isolated incidents, the Canadian government has displayed a pathology of kowtowing to China’s regime at the expense of Canadian values and sovereignty. In an Access for Information request filed by Rebel News and fulfilled by the Canadian government in December of 2020, internal classified emails that were provided in completely un-redacted format revealed Global Affairs Canada referred to Meng Wanzhou exclusively as “Ms. Meng,” while simultaneously refusing to refer to the Two Michaels by name, instead referring to them as “consular cases.”

Dr. Adrian Zenz, a researcher of the Uyghur persecution, is the author of a July 15, 2020 report which found the birthrate in the two largest Uyghur prefectures in Xinjiang fell by 84 percent between 2015 and 2018 due to the CCP’s campaign of forced sterilization. Zenz said the Liberal cabinet was handcuffed on the matter because of its conflict of interest resulting from a policy of appeasing China. “A genocide determination on the side of the Canadian government would obviously spark a significant diplomatic clash between China and Canada simply because genocide is the worst crime a somebody can commit to an ethnic group,” he told Global News.

President Biden’s Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, confirmed his predecessor Mike Pompeo’s assessment of the situation with China’s treatment of Uyghurs as genocide, “Forcing men, women, and children into concentration camps, trying to in effect re-educate them to be adherents to the ideology of the Chinese Communist Party, all of that speaks to an effort to commit genocide,” said Blinken during his Senate confirmation hearing.

In 2013, shortly after becoming leader of the Liberal Party, Justin Trudeau said to a sold-out crowd at a Canadian women’s fundraiser, that he admires China’s communist dictatorship, “There’s a level of admiration I actually have for China because their basic dictatorship is allowing them to actually turn their economy around on a dime and say, ‘We need to go green … we need to start investing in solar.’”

