Home U.S. CCP-Linked Harvard Center Could Be Covering Up COVID-19 Origin
U.S.

CCP-Linked Harvard Center Could Be Covering Up COVID-19 Origin

By Jonathan Walker
0
0
Last September, Chinese virologist Li-Meng Yan published a study claiming that COVID-19 was created in a Chinese government research lab.
Higher education has been America’s national pride. Truth being the institution's motto. Harvard has fallen under criticism after saying it would keep the $8.6 million in stimulus funding the university received from the CARES Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund in response to the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. The Harvard center has dismissed Yan's lab origin theory of COVID-19 has strong ties to the CCP. being (Image: pixabay / CC0 1.0)

Last September, Chinese virologist Li-Meng Yan published a study claiming that COVID-19 was created in a Chinese government research lab. Harvard’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy published a report debunking Yan’s work.

The Harvard group characterized Yan’s conclusion as a “misleading article masquerading as science.” It dismissed her assertion that the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus was created in a Chinese lab.

But an investigation by The National Pulse revealed that the Shorenstein Center has extensive ties with the CCP, the political regime after which the virus is named. The CCP is currently spreading propaganda worldwide to shift the blame of the virus origin to other nations.

“The organization and report’s lead author is Joan Donovan, the Research Director of Harvard’s Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy, which has a number of links to the Chinese Communist Party… The ties follow a Department of Education (DOE) inquiry into the Ivy League university for failing to disclose “hundreds of millions of dollars in gifts and contracts from foreign donors,” chiefly Chinese, according to The National Pulse.

Harvard’s Shorenstein Center has several CCP-linked fellows, including:

  • Steven Dong used to be the Director of the Global Journalism Institute at Tsinghua University, the educational institution attended by Chinese President Xi Jinping. Tsinghua University’s journalism school dean has dubbed Marxist Journalism as the “correct political orientation.” Dong is also a political communication professor at the CCP’s Central Academy of Socialism and has lectured over 20,000 senior Chinese officials.
  • Zhengrong Hu served as the Chair of the CCP State Council’s Discipline Evaluation Group of Journalism and Communication group. He has been given a special governmental award by the State Council of China and a Cross-Century Excellent Personnel award.
  • Li Xiguang was a former senior editor at CCP-backed propaganda outlet Xinhua. He is a professor at Tsinghua University and a member of the Chinese Foreign Ministry Advisory Committee on Public Diplomacy.
Communist China’s refusal to allow an investigation into the coronavirus origin within the first year of the outbreak is a red flag. Image:pixabay/CC0.1.0

Shorenstein Center’s analysis points to a report by Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security to discredit Yan’s work. However, the John Hopkins report cites numerous studies that have also received funding from the CCP. The Shorenstein Center also quotes a report by MIT that lists its first researcher as Dr. Robert Gallo. Gallo received an award from the Chinese state-run University of Chinese Academy of Sciences last December. He is also the co-founder of the Global Vaccine Network (GVN), with several active branches in communist China. Given such strong ties to the CCP, it is unethical to cite these studies as proof invalidating Dr. Yan’s analysis.

Support for the lab COVID-19 origin theory

The lab origin theory of the Wuhan coronavirus has several supporters. One is Matthew Pottinger, who acted as the Deputy National Security Advisor during the Trump administration.

Last month, Pottinger revealed that the latest intelligence reports speculated that the CCP virus leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV). It is located just 11 miles away from the seafood market where the communist regime claims it first spread.

Iain Duncan Smith, the UK’s former Tory Party leader, believes that the Chinese government’s refusal to allow experts to investigate the laboratory properly only supports the theory that the lab may have manufactured SARS-CoV-2. 

“The truth is there are people who have been in those labs who maintain that this is the case… We don’t know what they have been doing in that laboratory… They may well have been fiddling with bat coronaviruses and looking at them, and they made a mistake. I’ve spoken to various people who believe that to be the case,” Smith said in a statement.

Over a year after the outbreak, the World Health Organization team visited WIV to investigate the CCP virus. However, they only spent three and a half hours in the lab, which is not enough time to conduct a thorough analysis.

Several WHO scientists complained about how the investigation was conducted.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list


  • Jonathan Walker: Jonathan loves talking politics, economics and philosophy. He carries unique perspectives on everything making him a rather odd mix of liberal-conservative with a streak of independent Austrian thought.

Previous articleCelestial Protection During a Deadly Plague

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S.

Only 6 percent of Massive COVID-19 Relief Bill Allotted Toward Pandemic Relief

On Friday, the full 591-page text of the $1.9 trillion Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) relief bill was released by Democrats, titled the “American Rescue...
Read more
U.S.

Texans Receive Astronomical Electricity Bills Amidst Winter Storm

Many Texans are receiving sky-high power bills while battling the disastrous winter storm ravaging the state. One man who received $660 in bills for three...
Read more
U.S.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Raises $5 Million for Texans Suffering from Cold Spell

New York Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez initiated a fundraising drive to help Texans who are suffering after severe winter conditions affected their power and water...
Read more

Most Popular

Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2021 - Vision Times