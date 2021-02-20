Biden Administration Open to COVID-19 Wuhan Lab Leak Theory

Washington has indicated that it is still open to the theory that SARS-CoV-2 is manufactured. While speaking to NBC News, a spokesperson for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said that the agency stands by a statement it made last April. It stated that “the IC will continue to rigorously examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan.”

One intelligence source told NBC News that he had substantial intelligence about how the Chinese government obscured the truth of the virus’s origin and its early impact. Though intelligence material cannot completely confirm that a lab leak occurred, enough circumstantial evidence exists to keep the theory in play.

Wuhan Institute restricts database from scrutiny

The Wuhan Institute of Virology also suspiciously restricted a database of 22,000 virus samples from public view, citing security reasons. The institute has denied outsiders the ability to scrutinize the database.

After communist China blocked any investigation in Wuhan for an entire year, it finally allowed the World Health Organization (WHO) to send a team to investigate the three labs in Wuhan. For the months before the investigation, any evidence of the CCP virus origin could have been eliminated. The WHO team unsurprisingly found no evidence that a lab leak might have been the cause of the viral outbreak.

However, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that “all hypotheses remain open and require further analysis and study.” Not only did the investigators have to wait one year, but they also were not even allowed to check the primary sources of the viral outbreak thoroughly.

The Biden administration has not ruled out the possibility of a lab leak as the origin of COVID-19. (Image:pixabay / CC0.10)

In many cases, the team was only able to analyze Chinese scientists’ findings, throwing the entire WHO investigation into question. Dominic Dwyer, an Australian microbiologist and one of the team members, accused the communist regime of withholding data. He said that the material given to the team was not enough to do a proper analysis.

Biden’s national security advisor Jake Sullivan expressed “deep concerns” about the situation. He said that the WHO investigation must be “free from intervention or alteration by the Chinese government.” WHO advisor Jamie Metzl criticized the investigation, which did not truly explore the possibility of a lab leak. Instead, it chose to discreetly, obediently receive reports from Chinese officials.

Military origin

The origin of the CCP virus could have ties with the Chinese military. In a recent interview with Fox News, former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe said that communist China’s military had ordered scientists working at the Wuhan Institute of Virology to experiment on coronaviruses.

These viruses shared up to 96.2 percent similarity with COVID-19. In 2019 some scientists who were working on the project suddenly fell while standing. They displayed similar symptoms to CCP virus patients.

An article from China’s communist mouthpiece, the Global Times attacked Washington for its ‘anti-China’ bias regarding the viral outbreak.

“The current U.S. administration has continued the Trump administration’s practices of passing the buck to China. It has revealed its intention to continue stigmatizing China with the COVID-19 pandemic and thus weaken China’s influence worldwide. The difference is that they are restrained in words. But the anti-scientific attitude is almost untouched,” the article stated.

