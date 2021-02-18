COVID-19: WHO Chief Open to Investigating Wuhan Lab Leak Theory

Dr. Peter Ben, head of the World Health Organization’s coronavirus investigation team in China, had recently stated that the Wuhan lab leak theory lacked merit and that there was no need to scrutinize the issue any further.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyes seems to dispute Dr. Ben’s analysis, however, indicating that “all hypotheses remain open.” He noted that the Wuhan trip was made under difficult circumstances and that the team is working on submitting its final report.

The WHO chief’s statement comes amidst reports that the organization’s investigation in China was severely limited as Chinese officials refused to provide any data to the team that would have helped pinpoint the origin of the viral outbreak. When investigators wanted to see 174 initial coronavirus cases’ raw data, Chinese authorities told them to take their word on it.

Thus, what the investigators analyzed were only opinions and conclusions made by the CCP-supervised Chinese investigators. In an interview with Fox News, WHO adviser Jamie Metzl criticized how the entire issue was handled:

“The big failure is that they outlined four possible ways that COVID could have begun. One was direct bat to human. Second, bat through an animal intermediate host. Third, through shipping or some kind of frozen food from somewhere else. And four, the accidental lab leak. As you know… for more than a year, I’ve been one of the leading advocates saying we have to look very, very seriously at option four. But rather than saying, alright, let’s look more deeply at all of those possibilities, the W.H.O. investigators said we should look at the first three, but not at the accidental lab leak.”

Initial results of the investigation yielded no significant evidence of the origin of the CCP Virus. This is hardly surprising since it was done more than a year after the outbreak. By this time, the Chinese regime could have destroyed all critical evidence.

Chinese virologist Shi Zhengli (L) is known for her research on bats and the viruses associated with them. This photo is taken inside the P4 laboratory in Wuhan on Feb 23 2017. (Image: Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Image: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images)

Although investigators visited the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), where many believe the virus originated, no evidence was found at the lab to confirm it. In the meantime, the Chinese authorities are pushing the idea that the virus might have moved from frozen foods to individuals, something the WHO team head Dr. Ben said could be “likely.”

However, The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention dismissed such claims, quoting a lack of evidence.

WHO team was only at the WIV for about three-and-a-half hours

Gordon Chang, author of the book “The Coming Collapse of China,” says Dr. Ben’s claim that the virus lab leak theory is questionable and “intensely political.” Chang also pointed out that the WHO team was only at the WIV for about three-and-a-half hours during their month-long stay in China. Chang also rubbishes the frozen food theory.

Chang told The Epoch Times:

“Experts will tell you that yes, the coronavirus can survive on frozen food packaging, but nobody in any responsible position outside China thinks that it was a likely source of transmission… This is a parroting of a Beijing narrative… This just shows you that the WHO mission is completely worthless—actually is worse than worthless because it’s throwing people off the trail.”

Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also raised concerns about the WHO investigation, saying that the experts never got the access they needed to conduct a thorough study. Before his exit from office, the State Department had released a fact sheet which mentioned that some researchers at the WIV had displayed coronavirus-like symptoms back in autumn 2019.

