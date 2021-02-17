The Supreme Court will Look into Election Lawsuits in February

The United States Supreme Court will be looking into election fraud lawsuits during its Feb. 19 conference. These lawsuits include two cases filed by the Trump campaign and one case, each filed by Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, and Republican Representative Mike Kelly.

All these cases allege that the 2020 presidential race was plagued with election irregularities and fraud. The Supreme Court had previously declined to fast-track these cases in early January. In their pleas seeking their lawsuits to be expedited, the lawyers had told the court that their chances of success would decline if the suits weren’t heard before Jan. 20, the day Biden was inaugurated as president.

However, the Supreme Court ignored these requests. Several lawyers believe that these proceedings explore issues that have long-term implications for fairness in elections.

Mike Kelly appealed SCOTUS to reconsider the lawsuit against Pennsylvania. Kelly has filed a lawsuit about election fraud with the Supreme (Image: United States Congress)

Even if Trump is out of office, these election challenges still need to be addressed, such as the controversy of expanded mail-in voting.

“Our legal issue remains important and in need of the court’s review,” Trump lawyer John Eastman told the Washington Examiner.

The Trump camp’s two lawsuits in Pennsylvania and Wisconsin had sought expedited hearings and blocked the certification of Electoral College votes for Joe Biden. The Michigan lawsuit filed by Powell wanted the court to declare certified election results as unconstitutional and de-certify them.

Wood’s petition in Georgia also sought to decertify the results in the state. Kelly’s Pennsylvania petition asked the court for an injunction blocking the “Executive-Respondents from taking official action to tabulate, compute, canvass, certify, or otherwise finalize the results of the Election.”

The suit noted that the expansion of ‘no-excuse’ mail-in voting enacted in Oct. 2019 violated the Pennsylvania constitution’s rules of who is eligible to cast absentee votes. Kelly’s lawyer stated that they do not have any intention of dropping the legal action.

The Supreme Court has promised to look into these lawsuits

But it doesn’t mean that they will take them on. If the challenges are accepted, the petitions will likely not be heard until October. As the courts ponder over the proceedings, many Republicans are pushing forward for a campaign to curb mail-in voting by passing new laws.

The Trump team wants to build upon the fight for free and fair elections. In a recently released video, son Donald Trump Jr. says to his father’s supporters that they are not done yet.

Donald Trump Jr. said in the video:

“The reality is this movement isn’t over. All of the blood, sweat, and tears that you guys have all put into this thing is very much still alive and well. You see that… This is really a movement of the people, a movement against the establishment, a movement against the elite.”

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list