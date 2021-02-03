Bezos Steps Down as CEO of Amazon, Will Focus on Space Exploration, Washington Post, Charities

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos announced he is transitioning away from CEO and to Executive Chair of the Amazon Board of Directors in a letter to staff on Tuesday. Bezos will transition away from his current role during Q3 of 2021 and his successor will be Andy Jassy, head of Amazon Web Services.

In his parting words, Bezos praised his company’s leadership on two social issues: a voluntary $15 an hour minimum wage and the “Climate Pledge,” a self-start initiative to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2040, ten years earlier than required by the Paris Climate Agreement that President Joe Biden re-subscribed the United States to as one of his first executive actions.

Bezos also displayed an awareness of his company’s position in providing critical infrastructure to countless other companies around the world, “Millions of customers depend on us for our services, and more than a million employees depend on us for their livelihoods.”

The Amazon founder says he intends to focus his efforts on his space exploration project, Blue Origin, which describes its vision as “a future where millions of people are living and working in space,” and that “In order to preserve Earth, our home, for our grandchildren’s grandchildren, we must go to space to tap its unlimited resources and energy,” his far-left big media outlet Washington Post, and his charities the Day 1 Fund and Bezos Fund.

The world’s first or second richest man, depending on who you ask, did not display a sense of irony in his own comments after he promoted the CEO of the division that de-platformed Twitter-rival Parler in a concerted, cartel-like effort by Big Tech compatriots Google and Apple in early January. The Jan. 6 Capitol break-in, which were more consistent with a false flag operation than an actual riot, was used as a pretext to ramp up censorship of conservative voices associated with Donald Trump all across the internet.

As of Feb 2, Parler still has not been able to find a suitable hosting company to restore services, although its domain is active again with a basic landing page after the company registered with hosting company and domain registrar Epik Holdings.

Screenshot of Parler.com on Feb. 2, 2021

In a blog post by Epik on Jan. 11 where the company addressed “calls to deplatform dozens of online communities,” Epik said they had “no contact or discussions with Parler in any form regarding our organization becoming their registrar or hosting provider.”

“At this decisive moment in history, it is worth noting the growing transparency of media owners utilizing the most extreme examples possible to characterize events for the purposes of shaping narratives and public perception. They rarely reflect the truth anymore, but rather serve as propaganda for strategic purposes whereby managed bias is employed with the intent of controlling others,” read Epik’s post.

Amazon started as an online bookstore from Bezos’s garage in 1994 before becoming the iconic personification of “the American dream,” propelling his company into success as the world’s largest vendor of goods and online services worth slightly under $1.7 trillion and a stock price of $3380 as of Tuesday market close.

Amazon released Q4 2020 earnings as well on Tuesday, showing an increase in net sales of 44% year-over-year to a total of $125.6 billion. Amazon nearly doubled its 2020 net income to $21.3 billion from its 2019 figures through net sales of $386.1 billion.

If Amazon were a country, it would be the 29th largest in the world by Gross Domestic Product, exceeding the United Arab Emirates, Israel, and New Zealand.

The company also said it was working to “ensure that its front-line employees receive vaccines as soon as possible” for the SARS-CoV-2 novel coronavirus pandemic, which causes the disease the China-centric World Health Organization coined Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Amazon also boasts they test 700 employees an hour through their in-house testing programs.

