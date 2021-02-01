Home U.S. President Biden Stresses Urgency and Importance of Spending on Covid Relief
U.S.

President Biden Stresses Urgency and Importance of Spending on Covid Relief

By David Wagner
0
0
President Joe Biden met with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Jan. 30 to discuss the economy and spending on the pandemic.
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 29: (L-R) Vice President Kamala Harris and U.S. President Joe Biden meet with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in the Oval Office of the White House on January 29, 2021 in Washington, DC. Biden and the administration officials in the room stressed the need to urgently pass a COVID-19 relief package. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images)

President Joe Biden met with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Jan. 30 to discuss the economy and spending on the pandemic. Biden promoted his $1.9 trillion in covid relief spending and the need to act swiftly. 

Biden’s American Rescue Plan, announced on Jan. 20, allocates $400 billion to a vaccination and public health jobs plan that involves emergency paid leave for people employed at schools. $50 billion will go to a massive expansion of covid testing. Another $1 trillion would be allocated towards economic recovery for working families, including $1,400 stimulus checks, with an extra $400 a week for workers who have been hit the hardest by the pandemic. Biden also wants to up minimum wage to $15 an hour, which he believes will help frontline workers battling the pandemic. 

“Millions of people are out of work, unemployed. Future millions are held back for no good reason, other than our failure to act,” Biden said, stressing the urgency and importance of his proposed spending. He felt it would be more of a risk to execute a plan that did not provide enough, rather than a plan that exceeded what is necessary. He said, “We have learned from past crises the risk is not doing too much, the risk is not doing enough. And this is the time to act now.”

Yellen agreed and supported Biden’s stance towards economic recovery

She said, “There is a huge amount of pain in our economy right now. Over a million people applied for unemployment insurance last week. If there’s not more help, many more people will lose their small businesses, the roofs over their heads, and the ability to feed their families. The President’s American Rescue Plan will help millions of people make it to the other side of this pandemic, and it will also make some smart investments to get our economy back on track.”

There will be an extra $400 a week for workers who have been hit the hardest by the pandemic Image: GettyImages

Republicans have not been very supportive of the $1.9 trillion spending on the bill. Biden wants unity and for it to be a bipartisan bill, but he will go ahead with trying to push the bill through even without any Republican support. 

“If they go it alone, Democrats have no room for error: All 50 senators would have to be unified in order to secure a partisan bill, and the measure would need to clear a narrow House majority. The reconciliation option to bypass the 60-vote rule can be used for laws related to taxes and spending. Republicans used that tool in 2017 to cut taxes by $1.9 trillion on a partisan basis as well as in an unsuccessful effort to repeal Obamacare,” NBC News reported.

“I want to emphasize, the President’s absolutely right. The price of doing nothing is much higher than the price of doing something, and doing something big. We need to act now, and the benefits of acting now and acting big will far outweigh the costs in the long-run,” Yellen stated.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list


  • David Wagner is a University of Manitoba graduate with a Bachelor of Arts in Religion in Sociology. He is interested in the psychology of religious and ideological belief and the relationship between religions and the state in totalitarian countries.

Previous articleWuhan Lab Scientists Admit to Being Bitten by Bats
Next articleAll Illnesses Are Caused by Qi Stagnation

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S.

CEO Jack Dorsey Addresses Twitter’s Ban on Trump

One of the world’s most popular social media platforms has come under fire since President Donald Trump was censored, and then permanently banned. On...
Read more
U.S.

Silver Markets Gap Up 7 Percent, Bullion Dealers Report Weekend Inventory Shortage Amid Retail Hype

A number of precious metal bullion dealers have reported inventory shortages and closed order taking Sunday citing unprecedented weekend purchasing demand.  U.S. based MoneyMetals and...
Read more
U.S.

Janet Yellen Confirmed as the Next US Treasury Secretary

Janet Yellen, former chair of the Federal Reserve Board under Barack Obama, has been confirmed as the new Treasury Secretary serving the Biden administration. ...
Read more

Most Popular

Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times