Trump Promises to Help Republicans Gain House Majority in 2022

Donald Trump recently met with Kevin McCarthy, Republican leader of the House of Representatives, and promised to help the GOP win a majority in the 2022 congressional elections. The two met at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida.

After the Jan. 6 breach of the Capitol, McCarthy blamed Trump for triggering the riot. However, he later changed his opinion, declaring Trump to be innocent and criticized Democrats for trying to impeach Trump.

There have been rumors that Trump was planning to form his own party for the 2024 presidential elections. But the former president has confirmed that he has no such intention. Trump’s ‘Save America’ political action committee (PAC) noted that the meeting between the two parties was cordial.

“President Trump’s popularity has never been stronger than it is today, and his endorsement means more than perhaps any endorsement at any time… [The Republican Party] worked very well together in the last election and picked up at least 15 seats when most predicted it would be the opposite. They will do so again, and the work has already started,” the committee said in a statement.

Even though Trump has been removed from his presidency and an impeachment trial is underway, he still remains the most influential politician in the Republican Party. Some Republicans and Democrats are visibly disturbed seeing the power wielded by the business mogul. Gaining his endorsement will boost one’s chances within the GOP.

After leaving the White House, Trump endorsed Kelli Ward to be reelected as GOP Chair of the Arizona Republican Party. She won the post. He then endorsed Sarah Huckabee Sanders, his former press secretary, to be the Arkansas governor. His support is expected to significantly boost Sarah’s chances. Some believe that Republican candidates may even need to be vetted by Trump in order to have any relevance within the party.

In an interview with Fox News, Corey Lewandowski, a former Trump campaign manager, revealed that Trump will be “actively involved” in the Republican Party. Trump will support candidates against the ten House Republicans who had voted to impeach him.

“The president continues to have enormous support and approval among Republican primary voters. He continues to have hundreds of millions of dollars in his campaign account, which he can utilize. And he will continue to be actively involved in recruiting candidates and holding elected officials accountable for their votes,” Lewandowski said in the interview.

Lindsey Graham believes that Republicans will unite under Trump’s policies. Image:commons.wikimedia CC01.0

Republican Senator Lindsey Graham from South Carolina believes that most members of the GOP will eventually unite under Trump’s policies. Democrats are extremely concerned with Trump’s political influence.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had warned that Trump is sitting on a $70-million war chest that he plans to use to support Republican candidates. Pelosi asserted that she refuses to allow Trump to “undermine our Democrats just days into the Biden-Harris administration.”

The former president is planning to support reformation of election rules related to mail-in voting, for example, which he said engaged in widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential race.

Trump’s approval within the GOP remains steady as a rock. An NBC News poll showed that 87 percent of Republicans supported him, similar as before the 2020 election. A poll by Politico/Morning Consult found that 50 percent of Republicans want Trump to continue to play a major role in the party and that 56 percent want Trump to run for president in 2024.

