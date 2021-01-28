Xi Jinping Warns the West of a Cold War

While speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, communist China’s President Xi Jinping warned the West of its “arrogant isolationism” and the possibility of a “new Cold War.” He was speaking about the impact of the CCP virus and how communist China will position itself in the post-pandemic world.

Xi avoided shouldering responsibility for the viral outbreak. He positioned communist China as an expert in containing the pandemic and recovering the economy. He called for a complete restructuring of the world economy aimed at “mutual benefit,” “peaceful coexistence,” and “win-win cooperation.”

Xi asked the world to stop harassing its government about human rights abuses

On the issue of human rights abuses, Xi asked the world to separate it from communist China’s direction, and that placing sanctions on Chinese products and disrupting the supply chain is pushing “the world into division and even confrontation.”

The Chinese president dismissed that his country was stealing foreign technology and implemented unfair trade practices. Though Xi did not explicitly mention the US in his speech, the content was indirectly targeted at America and other allied Western powers.

Responding to Xi’s speech, the Biden administration indicated that it will continue with the Trump administration’s hard stance against China.

“The comments don’t change anything… Our approach on China remains what it has been for the last months, if not longer… What we’ve seen in the last few years is that China is growing more authoritarian at home and more assertive abroad, and Beijing is now challenging our security, prosperity, and values in significant ways that require a new US approach,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said at a press briefing on Jan. 25.

China analyst Tang Jingyuan noted that Xi Jinping used condescending remarks during his Davos speech. That’s a big change from the conciliatory tone that the communist regime used when Trump was president. He believes this to be an indication that Beijing takes the Biden administration as a “weaker competitor.” By calling for multilateralism and projecting itself as a champion of international rule of law, Xi is looking to push away America from its dominant international position.

The idea that China will soon overtake the US was also supported by CCP-backed Global Times. In a recent article, the propaganda outlet predicted this outcome as long as there is no Cold War between the two countries. It claimed that the CCP virus will be the trigger of an American decline over the next decade.

CEBR predicts China to grow at 5.7 percent until 2025. Image: pixabay/CC0.1

To support its claims, the article quoted a report by the UK-based Center for Economics and Business Research (CEBR) which says that the US will only grow at the rate of 1.9 percent until 2024. Afterwards, the growth rate will slow to 1.6 percent per annum. In contrast, China has predicted to grow at an annual rate of 5.7 percent until 2025, after which the growth rate is expected to be 4.5 percent.

Around 70 lawmakers from the G7 nations recently signed a joint letter asking the leaders of their governments to come together and take a tough stance against communist China in the upcoming June summit. The letter was addressed to France, United States, Italy, United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, and Germany. The letter is an effort spearheaded by US Republican Senator Anthony Gonzalez and chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Germany’s Bundestag Norbert Rottgen.

“China’s selective approach to international law and its aggressive foreign policy in the Indo-Pacific as well as increasingly on a global scale, are the main challenges to the international order… In order to achieve a joint China strategy of the Free World, we all have to compromise, knowing that the protection of the freedoms which the international system has at its core, is worth it,” Rottgen said in a statement.

