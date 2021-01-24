Biden: CCP Virus Will Take Months To Tackle

In a speech given at the State Dining Room, Biden announced that the CCP virus is not going to end anytime soon. This contradicts his statements before becoming president where he said that he would suppress the viral outbreak in short order.

Before he became president, Biden had announced that 100 million Americans would be vaccinated within his first 100 days in office. However, when a reporter recently asked him about this, Biden snapped back and told the reporter to “give me a break.”

“We didn’t get into this mess overnight and it’s going to take months for us to turn things around. But let me be equally clear — we will get through this… We will defeat this pandemic, and to a nation waiting for action, let me be the clearest on this point: Help is on the way,” Biden said in the speech.

Longtime Obama administration official Chris Lu said that Biden must ‘restore trust’ in the US government which eroded under Trump’s administration. Biden’s aides said that his administration’s approach is to establish realistic and achievable goals rather than promise something extraordinary that cannot be fulfilled.

Before becoming president, Biden had promised to vaccinate 100 million people in 100 days. pixabay/CC0.01

Backtracking on his promise to vaccinate 100 million Americans in 100 days makes Biden’s promise appear more like a campaign talking point rather than a realistic goal. On Thursday, he said that it will take eight months for his administration to get the majority of Americans vaccinated. The very next day, he stated that there is nothing he could do to change the trajectory of the pandemic over the next several months.

Biden has signed many orders with regard to pandemic relief. One order asked the US Department of Labor to provide people with unemployment insurance if they have left their jobs due to safety concerns at the workplace. Another executive order targeted federal agencies.

“It requires all federal agencies to do what they can do to provide relief to families, small businesses, and communities. And in the days ahead, I expect agencies to act… A lot of America is hurting. The virus is surging. We’re 400,000 dead, expected to reach well over 600,000. Families are going hungry. People are at risk of being evicted. Job losses are mounting again. We need to act. No matter how you look at it, we need to act,” he said in a statement.

Biden did not give a source for his death toll prediction. The Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation expects the number of CCP virus deaths to reach 568,806 by May 1. However, this organization is known to have given false coronavirus death toll projections in the past.

Biden has proposed a $1.9 trillion pandemic aid plan that he wants Congress to approve at the earliest. It will pay every American citizen $1,400. That amount along with the earlier $600 direct payments will fulfill Biden’s promise of giving $2,000 to each American. However, some media reports suggest that Democrats do not expect the bill to be approved until March.

