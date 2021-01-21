A caravan of over a thousand Honduran migrants are moving towards the U.S Border. Migrants believe that Joe Biden’s administration will welcome them into the US in accordance with its migration-friendly commitment. The migrants have moved into Guatemala where police officers forcefully blocked the caravan from entering the country’s interiors.

“We recognize the importance of the incoming Government of the United States having shown a strong commitment to migrants and asylum seekers, which presents an opportunity for the governments of Mexico and Central America to develop policies and a migration management that respect and promote the human rights of the population in mobility… We will advocate that the Biden government honors its commitments,” migrant rights group Pueblo Sin Fronteras said in a statement.

In his presidential campaign, Biden promised to enact a moratorium on deportations by the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). He will also create a pathway to citizenship for people who have entered America illegally. Biden will also end the Migrant Protection Protocols (MPP) that blocks migrants from entering the country while keeping them in Mexico as they await hearings.

Mark Morgan, Acting Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner, believes that the migrant caravan could in fact contain as many as 5,000 people. He blames the Biden administration for this crisis. Ken Cuccinelli, acting DHS Deputy Secretary, said that the caravan is “an absolute human Petri dish opportunity for the transmission” of CCP virus. He warned that the new strains of the virus might enter America through these people.

Migrants only benefit elites who want cheap maids and house workers. (Image:pixabay CC0 1.0)

Rosemary Jenks, policy director at NumbersUSA, warned that the flood of migrants will be a disaster for the United States. It will lower wages and destroy employment opportunities for lower-skilled Americans. The only people who benefit from it are elites who can hire cheaper nannies, housekeepers, and maids. Big businesses will also benefit due to the influx of cheap labor. Biden’s domestic policy advisor Susan Rice asked asylum seekers and migrants not to expect American borders to open from Day 1. However, she said that over the long-term, the administration will fully reopen asylum processing at the border.

Trump had recently finalized agreements with Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador that will allow the US to take migrants to one of these nations

The Biden administration is planning to rescind these agreements as soon as possible. “As currently written, the outgoing administration’s so-called asylum cooperative agreements deny the right to apply for asylum in the United States to desperate asylum seekers rather than helping create alternative pathways to protection… That is just not who we are as a country. That is why [Biden] will work to promptly undo these agreements as part of our bilateral engagement with each of these governments,” Biden’s national security adviser choice, Jake Sullivan, said in an interview with Spanish media.

Google supported Biden’s promise to allow more immigration into the country. The tech giant stated that it is willing to pay some of the application fees for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program. Google plans on contributing $250,000 to the program that will benefit 500 immigrants. DACA was established by Obama in 2012. Trump tried to end the program, but the Supreme Court stopped him.

