The Tory Report: China’s Horrific Human Rights Violations Over the Past Five Years

The United Kingdom Conservative Party Human Rights Commission recently released a report detailing human rights abuses perpetrated by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) between 2016 and 2020. The report titled “The Darkness Deepens: The Crackdown on Human Rights in China” details how Beijing has violated the rights of religious minorities, persecuted pro-democracy groups, and censored free speech. Some of the findings of the report include:

Suppression of freedom of expression: Over 100 journalists have been detained in dangerous conditions for covering the news that the CCP found objectionable. Dissidents are forced to confess on national broadcasters CGTN and CCTV. The aim is to boost the party’s image while labeling free speech and pro-democracy activists as dangerous and chaotic. The entire education sector has been brought under the control of the party to brainwash students into conforming to the communist ideology.



CCP virus violations: The CCP has silenced numerous whistleblowers who attempted to reveal the truth about the viral pandemic to the world. This includes doctors who gave early warnings and journalists who covered the issue at the initial stages of the outbreak. For example, Zhang Zhan, a citizen journalist who reported from Wuhan at the height of the pandemic, was sentenced to four years in prison.

Persecution of human rights defenders : The report stated that the Chinese legal system is not based on the ‘rule of law’ but on ‘rule by law.’ Between 2017 and 2019, the UN Working Group of Arbitrary Detention found 20 human rights defenders to have been unjustly detained. Beijing uses three systems of detention to keep dissidents under control. The first is administrative detention; the second is Residential Surveillance in Designated Locations (RSDL); the third is re-education. The report specifically highlights detainment of Canadian nationals Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor as well as influential Chinese people like Gui Minhai, Gao Zhisheng, Lee Ming-che, and Li Yuhan.



The CCP seeks to bring Christianity under its control. China Aid documented 1,265 cases of persecution of Christians in 2017. By 2018, this number jumped to around 10,000. In 2017, 3,700 Christians were found to have been detained; in 2018, 5,000 Christians were detained. There was a 44 percent increase in prison sentences from 2017 to 2018.



Falun Gong adherents have been facing severe persecution for over 20 years. They are also victims of forced organ harvesting. The Falun Dafa Association in the UK documented that 747 practitioners were targeted by party authorities in March; 313 had their homes ransacked.



In Tibet, the policy of repression has intensified; authorities have demanded locals to burn Tibetan flags and images of the Dalai Lama. In the Buddhist communities of Yarchen Gar and Larung Gar, thousands of homes have been destroyed by the state. The Tibetan language is being eliminated in an effort to completely destroy the entire Tibetan ethnic culture.



The Tory Report recommends that the British government review its China policy with a focus on human rights. It asks the UK to lead an international coalition of democracies that will respond to China’s human rights violations. The report also asks London to hold Chinese perpetrators of mass crimes accountable and pressure Beijing to stop using forced labor in supply chains.

