Home China China’s CCP Virus Vaccine Barely Meets WHO Standards
China

China’s CCP Virus Vaccine Barely Meets WHO Standards

By Prakash Gogoi
0
0
China has been hyping its CoronaVac vaccine, manufactured by Sinovac Biotech.
China's CCP virus vaccine barely passes the minimum efficacy rate. (Image: pixabay / CC0 1.0)

China has been hyping its CoronaVac vaccine, manufactured by Sinovac Biotech. It’s presented as the ultimate solution for controlling the epidemic, especially in developing nations. On Jan. 7, a study conducted by Brazil’s Butantan Institute claimed that the vaccine had a 78 percent efficacy rate. However, new data submitted by the institute shows that the vaccine only has an efficacy rate of 50.4 percent. That’s only barely above the 50 percent level mandated by the World Health Organization in order to get regulatory approval.

Brazil recently placed an order for 100 million doses of CoronaVac. The latest efficacy report has raised concerns about whether these vaccines need to be purchased. In October last year, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro had stated that his people will not be “anyone’s guinea pig.” 

On Jan. 13, after new data on CoronaVac came out, the president said that he was correct to question the credibility of Chinese vaccines. Bolsonaro stated that he has no role in approving the vaccine; the decision will be made by the country’s health regulator Anvisa. 

“This 50 percent is good, is it? All the [criticism] I got for my comments, and now they are seeing the truth. Four months of being lambasted because of the vaccine,” he said in a statement.

When the Butantan Institute had initially claimed a 78 percent efficacy rate for CoronaVac, it attracted huge criticism from the international scientific community for using too little data. Some also reported that China had suppressed the institute from expressing their opinions freely. The 78 percent efficacy rate came from a study that only looked at volunteers who were suffering mild to severe cases of the CCP virus. But when data from all the volunteers were included, the efficacy rate dropped to 50.4 percent.

After the low efficacy rate of CoronaVac was reported, communist China quickly began spreading propaganda to boost the vaccine’s reputation. The state-backed Global Times quoted an expert saying that CoronaVac was “good enough.” It completely avoided all negative critique of the vaccine and only projected its benefits.

Brazil has sent a special plane to India to secure two million vaccines. Image: pixabay/CC0.10

Brazil has sent a special plane to India to secure two million doses of vaccines manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. The institute has partnered with AstraZeneca to manufacture the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Oxford. 

However, Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Anurag Srivastava stated that supplying vaccines to other nations could “take some time.” India and Brazil are two of the three nations with the most coronavirus cases. 

“In so far as requests from countries for vaccines from India, you would recall that the Prime Minister has already stated that India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity would be used for the benefit of all humanity in fighting this crisis… As you know, the vaccination process is just starting in India. It is too early to give a specific response on the supplies to other countries as we are still assessing production schedules and availability to make decisions in this regard,” he told The Indian Express.

Sinovac recently published medical disclaimers and contraindications for the CoronaVac vaccine. The notice asked people who have a history of asthma, rhinitis, dermatitis, and allergies to not be vaccinated. For those who get a shot, they can expect side effects like skin eczema, abdominal pain, angioedema, urticarial, and dyspnea. People suffering from mental illnesses, bleeding disorders, autoimmune diseases, and progressive neurological diseases should avoid taking CoronaVac. 

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list


  • Prakash Gogoi: Die-hard anime fan, would watch movies all day long if possible, any genre. The most prized investment ever made in the house is the theater room. If Prakash is not writing, he'll be in there.

Previous articleIkigai: The Japanese Way of Making the Most Out of Life

RELATED ARTICLES

China

First Victims of CCP Virus Were Likely Wuhan Lab Employees

A new fact sheet released by the U.S. government suggests that the first cases of coronavirus infections may not have broken out at the...
Read more
China

North Korea’s Undisclosed Aid from China Revealed by Leaked Government Documents

Leaked internal government documents obtained by The Epoch Times have revealed details about the financial and agricultural aid provided to North Korea by Communist...
Read more
China

WHO Arrives in China for CCP Virus Investigation, but Beijing Blocks Inspector

On Jan. 14, 13 members of the World Health Organization (WHO) investigation team arrived in China with the aim of studying the origins of...
Read more

Most Popular

Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times