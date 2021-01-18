Leading MIT Professor, Director Charged with Grant Fraud After Failing to Disclose CCP Thousand Talents Program Funding

The United States Department of Justice arrested and charged MIT professor and researcher Gang Chen with failing to disclose contracts, appointments, and awards from various entities in mainland China to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) on Thursday, Jan. 14.

56 year-old Gang Chen was charged with wire fraud, failing to file reports of foreign bank and financial accounts, and making false statements to an agency of the U.S. government.

Chen has been the Carl Richard Soderberg Professor of Power Engineering within the Department of Mechanical Engineering at MIT since 2004. He served as the head of MIT’s Mechanical Engineering Department from 2013 to 2018 and currently serves as the Director of the MIT Pappalardo Micro/Nano Engineering Laboratory and Director of the Solid-State Solar Thermal Energy Conversion Center (S3TEC). Chen was also an assistant professor at Duke and an associate professor at UCLA earlier in his career.

S3TEC is one of several DOE Frontier Research Centres, which were established by the Federal department to advance energy technologies.

The Criminal Complaint filed against Chen reveals that he received more than $19 million in federal grants since 2013 from the Department of Defense, Department of Energy, Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, and others.

The Complaint alleges Chen acted since 2012 as an “overseas expert” for Beijing at the bequest of the New York Chinese Consulate while serving as a member of two People’s Republic of China “Talent Programs”.

In one example from 2015, he served as a “review expert” for the National Natural Science Foundation of China, an organization directly affiliated with the Chinese Communist Party’s State Council. In this role, Chen “assessed and reviewed grant applications, helped determine which grants the PRC government would fund, and reviewed the results of PRC funded research” but failed to disclose this position to the Department of Energy or MIT when applying for grants.

Chen also neglected to disclose his three bank accounts at the Bank of China. One account had a balance greater than $10,000 and was required by U.S. law to be disclosed to the IRS.

At the same time Chen was receiving millions in funding from the U.S. government, he received approximately $29 million in foreign funding, including $19 million from China’s Southern University of Science and Technology (SUSTech), a CCP platform used to build a high-level research facility.

“According to publicly available information, SUSTech is a platform the PRC government is using to quickly build an international, high-level research university,” alleges the Complaint.

“SUSTech has attempted to do this partly by using the PRC’s Talent Plans and recruiting candidates for the PRC’s ‘Thousand Talents Global Recruitment Program’ (also known as the ‘National Distinguished Expert Program’). Through these PRC Talent Plans, SUSTech has recruited international talent for their science and engineering programs, primarily from the United States. As of March 2018, SUSTech employed approximately 73 National Distinguished Experts and 87 National Distinguished Young Experts.”

MIT President L. Rafael Reif speaks at the ‘Solve At MIT: Plenary – True Stories Of Starting Up’ at Massachusetts Institute of Technology on May 18, 2018 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Paul Marotta/Getty Images for MIT Solve)

The Thousand Talents Program is overseen by the United Front Work Department (UFWD). The UFWD was called out in a 2018 Report by the U.S.-China Economic and Security Review Commission, “China uses what it calls ‘United Front’ work to co-opt and neutralize sources of potential opposition to the policies and authority of its ruling Chinese Communist Party. The CCP’s United Front Work Department— the agency responsible for coordinating these kinds of influence operations—mostly focuses on the management of potential opposition groups inside China, but it also has an important foreign influence mission.”

“To carry out its influence activities abroad, the UFWD directs ‘overseas Chinese work,’ which seeks to co-opt ethnic Chinese individuals and communities living outside China, while a number of other key affiliated organizations guided by China’s broader United Front strategy conduct influence operations targeting foreign actors and states,” states the Report in its Executive Summary.

According to WeChat logs found on Chen’s phone between himself and a colleague at MIT, Chen was the recipient of two awards from the CCP’s talent plans awards in Wuhan: “Top Talent Wuhan City Partner” and “3551 Optics Valley Talent Plan”. Chen received $2 million RMB (approx $283,000 USD) and $10 million RMB (approx $1.4 million USD) respectively in connection with these awards, the Complaint alleges.

In a brief Statement issued by MIT President L. Rafael Reif on Thursday, the Institute called the allegations “surprising, deeply distressing and hard to understand” and said that MIT was “deeply distressed.”

