PAC Lincoln Project, Forbes, Launch Blacklist of Trump Officials and Staff

Self-described Anti-Trump PAC The Lincoln Project has said it is “constructing a database of Trump officials & staff that will detail their roles in the Trump administration & track where they are now.”

The Lincoln Project is an American political action committee formed in late 2019 by a number of Republicans and former Republicans. The database, they say, will only house professional information, not personal information, but goes further to remark the purpose is to hold Trump’s staff “accountable & not allowed to pretend they were not involved.”

As to what crimes President Trump’s officials and staffers are guilty of, Stuart Stevens, one of Lincoln Project’s Senior Advisers, does not elaborate.

The Lincoln Project’s web page headlines itself as “Dedicated Americans protecting democracy,” with the subheading “The Lincoln Project is holding accountable those who would violate their oaths to the Constitution and would put others before Americans.”

As for the group’s Mission, it is described simply as “Defeat President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box.” The Project’s mission statement consists of an Op-Ed piece published in the New York Times on Dec. 17, 2019. The four of the eight founders who signed their names to the opinion are clear in their intentions, “Over these next 11 months, our efforts will be dedicated to defeating President Trump and Trumpism at the ballot box and to elect those patriots who will hold the line.”

“The 2020 general election, by every indication, will be about persuasion, with turnout expected to be at record highs. Our efforts are aimed at persuading enough disaffected conservatives, Republicans and Republican-leaning independents in swing states and districts to help ensure a victory in the Electoral College, and congressional majorities that don’t enable or abet Mr. Trump’s violations of the Constitution, even if that means Democratic control of the Senate and an expanded Democratic majority in the House.”

In fact, the Lincoln Project campaigned in support of Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff in the January Georgia Senate runoffs. In an attack ad on Republican incumbents Kelly Loefller and David Perdue, the Project claimed that Loeffler and Perdue weren’t actually on the ballot, because voting for them was really voting for Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

A press release by the Lincoln Project pandered to public fear of the apparent worsening of the CCP Virus (SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19) pandemic, “Votes for Reverend Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff ensure America can get Covid-19 under control and get people back to work and kids back to school as quickly and safely as possible.”

In July, founder Steve Schmidt, who is currently, according to his bio on the Project’s website, a MSNBC political analyst, said that defeating Donald Trump wasn’t enough, “The analogy would be in the same way that fire purifies the forest, it needs to be burned to the ground and fundamentally repudiated. Every one of them should be voted out of office, with the exception of Mitt Romney.”

The Lincoln Project had their eyes on gaining control of the House, Senate, and Presidency all together at once, and the fruit of their labor is a now Democrat-controlled Senate with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris’s vote to tip the scales in the event of a tie.

In November, The Lincoln Project posted photos of two attorneys who represented President Trump in his legal challenges alleging election irregularities in Pennsylvania on their Twitter account saying “Make them famous” with an icon of the skull and crossbones flag next.

According to Breitbart reporting, the PAC devoted $500,000 to targeting the law firms where the attorneys worked. The Lincoln Project also exposed the LinkedIn profiles of employees from the firm.

The Lincoln Project’s aim to intimidate and crush Trump and his staff is not an isolated incident. On Jan. 7, Forbes Chief Content Officer and Editor, Randall Lane, penned an article titled “A Truth Reckoning: Why We’re Holding Those Who Lied For Trump Accountable” putting corporate America on notice that if they hire any of Trump’s previous Press Secretaries they will be subject to an effective Forbes blacklist.

“So what’s the parallel in the dark arts of communication? Simple: Don’t let the chronic liars cash in on their dishonesty. Press secretaries like Joe Lockhart, Ari Fleischer and Jay Carney, who left the White House with their reputations in various stages of intact [sic], made millions taking their skills — and credibility — to corporate America. Trump’s liars don’t merit that same golden parachute,” postulated Lane.

“Let it be known to the business world: Hire any of Trump’s fellow fabulists above, and Forbes will assume that everything your company or firm talks about is a lie. We’re going to scrutinize, double-check, investigate with the same skepticism we’d approach a Trump tweet. Want to ensure the world’s biggest business media brand approaches you as a potential funnel of disinformation? Then hire away.”

