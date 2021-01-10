The Long List: After Effects of Made-in-China CCP Virus Vaccines

The Chinese government recently approved the home-grown CCP virus vaccine developed by state-run Sinopharm. At a press conference on Dec. 31, the State Council announced that the company’s inactivated vaccine has been approved by the Drug Administration. The vaccines developed by Pfizer and Moderna, which have been approved for use in the U.S., have an efficacy rate of 95 percent and 94.1 percent respectively. However, the vaccine developed by Sinopharm only has an efficacy rate of 79.34 percent. Many experts are worried that the Chinese vaccine might not be that effective in suppressing the coronavirus pandemic.

For one, some reports suggest that people who have taken the vaccine have ended up contracting the virus despite the fact that most of them were inoculated with Sinopharm’s vaccine before they left China. In Angola, 16 Chinese employees were detected with the infection. Once again, they were given vaccines manufactured by Sinopharm.

In an interview with the state-backed CCTV, respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan raised concerns about Sinopharm’s efficacy. “It is wrong to put all hopes on the vaccine. After the vaccination, no one knows whether they will develop antibodies or not, or whether there are symptoms or not after being injected. As for whether [someone injected with the vaccine] can transmit the disease to others, no one knows either,” he said in the interview.

For one, some reports suggest that people who have taken the vaccine have ended up contracting the virus despite the fact that most of them were inoculated with Sinopharm’s vaccine before they left China. In Angola, 16 Chinese employees were detected with the infection. Once again, they were given vaccines manufactured by Sinopharm.

In an interview with the state-backed CCTV, respiratory expert Zhong Nanshan raised concerns about Sinopharm’s efficacy. “It is wrong to put all hopes on the vaccine. After the vaccination, no one knows whether they will develop antibodies or not, or whether there are symptoms or not after being injected. As for whether [someone injected with the vaccine] can transmit the disease to others, no one knows either,” he said in the interview.

One of the side effects of the Sinopharm vaccine is headache (Image: pixabay / <a

Tao Lina, a vaccine expert from Shanghai, analyzed the vaccine’s instruction manual and found numerous issues with it. Tao found that there are a total of 73 local/systemic conditions listed in the ‘adverse reactions’ column, and called it the “most unsafe vaccine in the world.”

Some of the side effects of the vaccine include headaches, delayed menstruation, high blood pressure, loss of taste, urinary incontinence, and loss of vision. Tao also warned that if anyone suffers the side effects listed in the manual, they will not get compensation from the company. Tao’s account was removed by authorities shortly after Tao uploaded his findings to Weibo.

Dr. Sean Lin, a former U.S. Army Research Institute virology researcher, points out that the efficacy of the Sinopharm vaccine on Chinese people has not been properly studied. Phase III trials of the vaccine were conducted in foreign nations. Lin notes that this is problematic since racial differences have implications on immune systems. As such, a vaccine tested on other races might not work as expected on ethnic Chinese. He also says that it is irresponsible for Beijing to be inoculating millions of people with the vaccine without any valid data from its initial stage of development.

Beijing recently mandated that 50 million people, who are classified as ‘high-risk’, should be vaccinated by Feb. 15 this year. The State Council published a notice on Dec. 19, warning people to prepare to suffer the side effects of the vaccines. “Common side effects mainly include headache, fever, redness or lumps at the injection site, coughing, loss of appetite, vomiting, and diarrhea… Negative side effects usually appear within 30 minutes of receiving the vaccine… After receiving the [CCP virus] vaccine, everyone still needs to maintain proper private protection, such as wearing masks, maintaining social distance, washing hands frequently, and so on, because no vaccine can protect you 100 percent,” the notice stated. Moreover, the State Council noted that the vaccine will only remain effective against the virus for a period of six months from inoculation.

By:

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list