Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, believes that China played a significant role in how much the coronavirus has spread worldwide. The medical expert admitted that he had previously misjudged Beijing’s role in the pandemic.

“Back then, the lack of full appreciation of the seriousness of what we were dealing in, was [due to] a number of reasons… Some things were absolutely not known by anybody. And, some things were known by the Chinese, and they weren’t very transparent about it,” Fauci told Axios.

He said if the Chinese government had revealed its findings on the virus’ asymptomatic spread, safety protocols, like social distancing and face masks, would have been altered. Since Beijing suppressed information about the CCP virus, many people outside China “got fooled,” thinking it would show symptoms like SARS. But it didn’t. Fauci noted that it is impossible to know everything about the virus on the first day and that the guidelines can change as more data accumulates.

Fauci is impressed that an effective vaccine has been developed in under a year after the outbreak began. He said that’s “a monumental accomplishment.” However, he criticized the political aspects of the pandemic. He said that some decisions are based on politics rather than an objective perspective aimed at eliminating the public threat.

Fauci estimated that around 85 percent of the American population would have to be vaccinated to trigger herd immunity.

Fauci also warned that the new viral strain in the UK is a big threat. He asked the US administration to take it seriously. In an interview with the Today Show in December, he highlighted the need to strictly follow safety protocols to limit the spread of the new strain.

The daily cases of infection in the US is just below 300,000 since the start of the year. The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that the total death toll from the CCP virus could reach 430,000 by the end of January.

China is blocking WHO’s attempt to investigate the origin of the CCP virus. (Image:/pixabay/CC0 1.0)

Director of the CDC Robert Redfield said that the months of January and February are going to be “the most difficult time” in American public health history.

Suppressing information

In December, many Chinese government internal documents were released to The Associated Press. The documents revealed that Beijing gave hundreds of thousands of dollars as grants to scientists to investigate the CCP virus. However, the activities of these scientists were being monitored. The government also stipulated a rule that any research or data must first be approved by a cabinet-backed task force before it gets published. The communist regime likely knows much more about the virus than what it has revealed to the world.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is trying to conduct an investigation into the origin of the virus in China. However, its attempts are being thwarted by Beijing. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus revealed that he is disappointed that the Chinese regime has still not given permission for the investigation team.

“I’m very disappointed with this news, given that two members had already begun their journeys and others were not able to travel at the last minute, but had been in contact with senior Chinese officials… We are eager to get the mission underway as soon as possible,” he said at the press conference. The WHO probe will have a total of ten team members and is expected to investigate for four to five weeks.

