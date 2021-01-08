Congress Certifies Biden as President-Elect, Trump Calls For ‘Orderly Transition’

After the joint session of Congress certified Joe Biden as the next president of the United States, Trump announced that he would support an orderly transition on Jan. 20. He also promised to continue his fight for the country.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th. I have always said we would continue our fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted,” the president said in a video released early Jan. 7. “While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!”

Earlier on Jan. 6, hundreds of thousands of people gathered near the White House and Washington Monument to hear the president speak, and support him against alleged fraud in the Nov. 3 election. After Trump delivered his remarks, much of the crowd began a march toward the U.S. Capitol to protest the planned confirmation of the election by a joint session of Congress.

Protests in front Capital largely peaceful (Image: Vision Times Staff)

Congress’ afternoon debate was quickly interrupted

In the afternoon, Congress began to debate the certification of electoral votes in Arizona, only to be interrupted when a small group of radicals breached the Capitol building.

Congressmen sheltered in place and were eventually secured away from the building. The removal was prolonged and reinforcements from nearby police forces did not arrive for over an hour, for reasons not apparent at this time. Law enforcement officers eventually succeeded in pushing out the protestors, some of whom appeared, to an observer who spoke on condition of anonymity, to be Antifa. A recording posted on the Internet appears to show Trump supporters attempting to stop men in black from smashing a window of the Capitol prior to the breach.

According to assessments by confirmed Trump protestors on the following day, many widely believe all protestors to have been Trump supporters, based upon the portrayal of the event in legacy media outlets; this is disheartening to the Trump supporters, who say they came only with the intention of exercising their right to peaceful assembly.

Many Trump supporters left after the rally, while some remained and were dispersed by the National Guard, who came after approval from President Trump. One group of female Trump supporters made their way to their bus, as youth on motorized scooters rode in the middle of the empty road alongside them, using foul language and berating them. Another young man of African American descent wearing a Trump winter hat and scarf was harassed by a car full of people who rolled down their window and stopped to curse at him. Another supporter, a lady walking alone, was misdirected away from her hotel by a smiling woman in black body armor who the lone woman thought to be a District security officer.

Regarding the Capitol incident, Matt Gaetz (R. FL) said on the Senate floor, “…this morning President Trump explicitly called for demonstrations to be peaceful…he was far more explicit… for peace than some of the BLM and left-wing writers were this summer when we saw violence sweep across the nation. ” Gaetz said the recent violence against House Speaker Pelosi’s home and Senator Hawley’s home was wrong and he linked this to the left when he continued to notify the floor of “some pretty compelling evidence from a facial recognition company showing that some of the people who breached the Capitol today were not Trump supporters. They were masquerading as Trump supporters and in fact, were members of the violent terrorist group Antifa.”

(Image: SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

Others allege it was the Trump supporters perpetrating the violence. The software company used for the assessment has since said it was mistaken. However, other analyses and eye-witnesses allege Antifa played a bad role in the breach on Jan. 6. This would not be the first time a pro-Trump event was reportedly infiltrated, as reports from last summer on NTD alleged that members of the Chinese communist community had inserted themselves into a rally disguised as Trump supporters, in order to cause trouble.

The event claimed four lives; three individuals died of medical incidents and one from a gunshot wound to the chest. The woman who was shot, Ashli Babbitt, was a fourteen-year veteran of the Air Force who had seen four tours of duty. Capitol police have been blamed for not suppressing the breach before it became more serious and for the violent outcome, though It is still unclear who fired the fatal shot. The Chief of the Capitol Police was highly critical of the handling of the breach and promised an investigation is underway; he has now resigned.

Congress reconvened and certified Biden later in the evening

The joint session resumed only after the Capitol was confirmed secure. By that time, a handful of lawmakers who had planned to raise objections in support of Trump succumbed to what some are now considering a frame-up, and reverted their positions. They confirmed the electoral college votes, while condemning the violence.

Republican Kelly Loeffler from Georgia said on the Senate floor that the violence had forced her to change her mind and that she cannot “in good conscience object to the certification of these electors.” Other Republican senators who changed their stance include Cathy McMorris Rodgers from Washington, James Lankford from Oklahoma, and Steve Daines from Montana.

The senators who continued to oppose election fraud and moved to challenge Arizona’s certification were Ted Cruz, Josh Hawley, Tommy Tuberville, Cindy Hyde-Smith, Roger Marshall, and John Kennedy.

The House voted 303-121 against the objection, while the Senate rejected it in a 93-6 vote. Pennsylvania raised objection to electoral college votes as well, but also failed to receive support from both Houses of Congress.

In a resolution which many feel is incorrect, Biden received 306 electoral votes while Trump totalled at 232. Barring the unknown, Biden will be sworn in as the president on Jan. 20.

Trump censored by social media

After Biden accused Trump of having incited the violent protests in the Capitol, calling it an “insurrection,” Twitter deleted Trump’s two tweets, banning the president’s account for 12 hours. In addition, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has announced a ban on President Trump’s Facebook and Instagram pages until at least Jan. 20. “We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great. Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete,” Zuckerberg wrote in the post.

Facebook also removed one of Trump’s videos, sending a misleading message implying that the president had not condemned the violence at the Capitol building, but rather condoned it. Yet, in the video, Trump can be observed asking supporters to go home and to continue upholding law and order, while comforting them in the face of what he alleged was an unfair loss. Many protesters left when they became aware of the president’s post, but it was only available for a short time.The FBI has asked for more information on the individuals who infiltrated the Capitol. Citizens who have any relevant information can submit it here. The submission may include multimedia files like images or videos.