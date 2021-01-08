Chinese Espionage – Honey Traps

As the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) regime continues to pursue global dominance, its espionage tactics with the U.S. are becoming even more sophisticated and sinister. China is the biggest espionage threat to the U.S. according to U.S. intelligence officials.

Christopher Wray, the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) said, “The greatest long-term threat to our nation’s information and intellectual property, and to our economic vitality, is the counterintelligence and economic espionage threat from China… if you think these issues are just an intelligence issue, or a government problem, or a nuisance largely just for big corporations who can take care of themselves—you could not be more wrong.”

“China has a fundamentally different system than ours—and it’s doing all it can to exploit the openness of ours while taking advantage of its own closed system,” said Wray.

Nearly half of the 5,000 active counterintelligence cases the FBI is conducting are related to China. The FBI is opening a new China related counterintelligence case about once every ten hours. Over the past decade, economic espionage cases with a link to China have increased by about 1,300 percent, according to Wray.

Chinese, as well as Russian intelligence agents, have been targeting the bay area and Silicon Valley. Image: freepik.com

Axios recently reported on the case of a Chinese spy Christine Fang (alias Fang Fang) that targeted American politician Eric Swalwell who was a Dublin City Councilmember in the Bay Area at the time of his affair.

Fang was believed to have been working for China’s Ministry of State Security from 2011-2015, where she was targeting up and coming American politicians to try and gain their influence. Along with Swalwell, Fang also had sexual relations with at least two Midwestern mayors.

In 2011, Fang enrolled as a student at California State University East Bay. She was president of the Chinese Student Association as well as the Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs, a national organization that encourages Americans to get involved in civic affairs.

Fang used Bay Area political gatherings, civic society conferences, campaign rallies, and campus events to connect with elected officials and other prominent figures, according to Axios. Chinese, as well as Russian intelligence agents have been targeting the bay area and Silicon Valley, as it is a popular area for the technology industry. Furthermore, California’s economy is the largest in the U.S. The Bay Area also has one of the largest and oldest Chinese American communities.

People who interacted with Fang noticed that she never spoke about her family or hometown. The FBI started to catch on to Fang’s activities. In 2015 they alerted Swalwell and gave him a defense briefing, after which Fang abruptly left the U.S..

“U.S. intelligence officials believe China’s spy services have become more aggressive and emboldened, including in their U.S.-focused influence and political intelligence-gathering operations. Fang’s case shows how a single determined individual, allegedly working for Beijing, can gain access to sensitive U.S. political circles.” Axios reported.

Chinese ‘Honey Traps’

The tactic that Fang used is what is commonly referred to as a “honey trap”, where usually men, but sometimes also women are seduced in an attempt to either blackmail, gain intelligence from, or influence a particular individual.

Another prominent case of the honey trap is Ian Clement who was the deputy mayor of London. He was at the Beijing Olympics in 2008, when one night a woman with who he was intimate slipped something into his drink that made him pass out. Subsequently, the woman stole sensitive information from his Blackberry. In China, they have certain hotels that have special rooms assigned which have “monitoring capabilities” former CCP official Guangsheng Han told Epoch Times.

Honey trap tactics are not entirely novel. There is a famous case of the “Parlour Maid” Katrina Leung who was hired by the FBI to collect intelligence from the CCP back in the early 80s. In California, Leung became romantically involved with her FBI handler James J. Smith. During her time as a paid informant, Leung also became involved in an affair with FBI Special Agent William Cleveland. During her 18 years as an informant to the FBI, Leung was paid $1.7 million from the U.S. government. An investigation revealed that while she was an informant for the FBI, Leung was also providing classified information to the CCP obtained through her relations with these two FBI officials. The CCP was using her as a double agent, and the most serious damage may have been the strategically tainted information that was being passed on to the FBI. These cases reveal China’s vested interest in its influence in foreign political affairs. Former Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) agent Michel Juneau-Katsuya said that the aim of all the intelligence-gathering is to gain influence, and the Chinese have long known “that control is not the ultimate power. Influence is much greater—it demands less energy and allows you to do much, much more.”

