Mostly Peaceful Rally Turned Turbulent; Curfew Enforced in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Hundreds of Thousands came out to support President Donald Trump’s Save America Rally and March.

Trump made a speech to a crowd of his supporters this morning, in which he explained the details about the election fraud that took place in the recent presidential election. Trump was thrilled with the turnout, saying he thought there were around 250,000 people who came out. “Looking out at all the amazing Patriots here today, I have never been more confident in our nation’s future,” Trump stated.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: President Donald Trump speaks at the “Stop The Steal” Rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Image: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

“The radical left knows exactly what they’re doing. They are ruthless and it’s time that somebody did something about it. Mike Pence, I hope you’re going to stand up for the good of our constitution and for the good of our country,” Trump said. “I’m calling on Congress and the state legislatures to quickly pass sweeping election reforms and you better do it before we have no country left. Today is not the end, it’s just the beginning.”

Trump expressed hopefulness in the fight for the future of fair elections and better freedom and rights for conservatives throughout the media. “Our fight against the big donors, big media, big tech and others is just getting started,” Trump touted.

“States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process[es] never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!” Trump tweeted, early Jan. 6 before his speech.

Trump along with hundreds of thousands of Americans wanted Vice President Mike Pence to reject the electors from the contested states. Pence defied Trump, saying that only lawmakers could do that.

At around 1:30pm EST, protestors of election fraud swarmed the steps of Capitol Hill. Chants of “USA, USA, USA” were heard as protesters occupied the staircases. They broke through the barricades and made their way into the Capitol Hill building. Tear gas was used, and shots were fired. It is rumored that one women has been shot, and may be dead. Many of the people swarming Capitol Hill were wearing black, with red MAGA hats.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: A large group of pro-Trump protesters stand on the East steps of the Capitol Building after storming its grounds on January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

The Chamber was evacuated at around 2:00pm EST, as people swarmed into the building. The Mayor of D.C. Muriel Bowser announced that there would be a curfew from 6pm to 6am, and the Whitehouse press secretary announced that the national guard was deployed. Not long after this, President-elect Joe Biden released a statement saying, “The scenes of chaos at the Capitol do not reflect a true America—do not represent who we are. What we’re seeing is a small number of extremists dedicated to lawlessness.”

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE – JANUARY 06: Former Vice President, U.S. President contender Joe Biden delivers remarks about the storming of the U.S. Capitol by protesters at The Queen theater January 06, 2021 in Wilmington, Delaware. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“I call on this mob to pull back and allow the work of democracy to go forward,” said Biden who concluded his speech by telling Trump to “step up.”

Shortly after Trump released a statement telling people to go home and calling for peace. “It’s a very tough period of time. There’s never been a time like this… where they could take it away from all of us—from me from you from our country—this was a fraudulent election, but we can’t play into the hands of these people,” Trump said. “I know how you feel, but go home and go home in peace.”

Twitter banned Trump’s tweet from being replied to, retweeted or liked.

“If you’re watching ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC or Fox you are not getting all the facts you need to tune in somewhere else.” One Trump supporter said to a NTD reporter.

“I think it’s important that when we’re doing our thing here that we maintain a higher level,” a Trump supporter stated to Epoch Times.

Some people were cursing the police, while others were appeasing them and complying with their requests. “We got done what we needed to get done, which was not get that vote certified and tomorrow we’re going to do exactly the same thing,” a Trump supporter said to an Epoch Times reporter.

“We’re all civilians, we’re unarmed, nothing bad is going on here. The DJ over there is playing Bob Marley, he was playing John Lennon 5 minutes ago, nothing bad is going to happen here,” one of the Trump supporters told an Epoch Times reporter at around 6pm, just as the police started to enforce the curfew.

