Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases was asked in an interview with Newsweek on Friday whether CCP Virus vaccine passports and mandatory vaccination in schools would become a reality of the future.

While the China-centric World Health Organization (WHO) coined “Coronavirus Disease 2019” (COVID-19) for the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, we feel that “CCP Virus” is more accurate and appropriate, given the origin and spread of the disease. The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) not only delayed notifying the world about the rapidly spreading disease and its human to human transmission for weeks at the beginning of the outbreak, but even arrested journalists, doctors, and whistle blowers in order to cover its tracks.

Fauci’s response to the question regarding mandatory vaccines: “Everything will be on the table for discussion” should Joe Biden become President of the United States on Jan. 20. “It’s not up to me to make a decision. But these are all things that will be discussed,” he said.

However, Fauci did say that he did not believe a national vaccine mandate would be imposed because “we almost never mandate things federally [with regards to health]…I’m not sure it’s going to be mandatory from a central government standpoint, like federal government mandates. But there are going to be individual institutions that I’m sure are going to mandate it.”

For example, Fauci said that at the National Institute of Health (NIH), he is required to get a yearly flu shot, as well as a Hepatitis B shot or else he cannot see patients as part of the NIH’s internal rules. “So in that regard I would not be surprised, as we get into the full scope of vaccination, that some companies, some hospitals, some organizations might require [CCP Virus] vaccination.”

While federal mandates unlikely, there will be a push for many employers to require vaccines. (Image: via pixabay / CC0 1.0)

In a Dec. 15 article published by the globalist World Economic Forum (WEF) titled “Business has a Big Role to Play in Vaccinating the World,” author Ravi Kumar S., President of Infosys, admitted that the public is wary of the vaccines being rushed to the public saying, “Public hesitancy towards vaccination, brought on by a fear of side-effects, is rampant.” The WEF conducted its own survey in June and found that only 71.5% of participants reported that they would be “very or somewhat likely to take a COVID-19 vaccine.”

The WEF’s solution to this quandary is to forgo government mandates forcing vaccination on the population and instead put the onus on people’s employers to use social and economic pressure, “Large employers, given the influence they wield, can significantly alleviate the situation if not entirely remedy it. In the same WEF survey, 61.4% of those polled said they would accept their employer’s recommendation to be vaccinated.”

Kumar says that “workplace norms” and employers that “encourage pandemic-time discipline” will be the key to ensuring mass vaccination occurs, “Given that this is adult vaccination at a scale which we have not done ever before, it is only natural that the workplace will emerge as one of the key hubs for evangelizing and expanding vaccination cover.”

Kumar’s company, Infosys, is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. It has recently released a “vaccine management solution” in partnership with cloud-based CRM giant Salesforce that “covers a broad spectrum of vaccine management, including campaign management, citizen registration, prioritization, provider enrollment, supply chain visibility, forecasting, vaccine administration, wellness surveys, and adverse event monitoring.”

The WEF article admits that early batches of the vaccine are likely to only be 40 to 60 percent effective, so that even if you do get vaccines, it’s of little use. “This also means we cannot all put away our masks and forgo social distancing protocols for some time.” The Forum claims “at least 70% of the population will need to be immune to the virus to stop community spread,” and, because of that “building and sustaining vaccine confidence has never been more important.”

This notion mirrors a recent change in the definition of herd immunity by the WHO to one that implies immunity can only be achieved through vaccination, and not by exposure. Fauci himself repeatedly moved the goalposts on how many Americans would need to be vaccinated.

Fauci concluded with underwhelming confidence, “We don’t know what we don’t know…We don’t know that vaccinating people prevents infection. We certainly know that it [vaccination] prevents symptomatic disease, we don’t know if it prevents infection.”

