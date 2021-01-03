Home U.S. Senator Exposes Coordinated Election Fraud in Atlanta
U.S.

Senator Exposes Coordinated Election Fraud in Atlanta

By Vision Times Staff
0
0
Georgia Senator William Ligon released a report that claims that workers from Atlanta’s State Farm Arena carried out illegal activity during the election.
A Senator’s report exposes election fraud in Atlanta (Image: pixabay / CC0 1.0)

Georgia Senator William Ligon released a report that claims that workers from Atlanta’s State Farm Arena carried out the illegal activity during the election. Ligon chairs the Georgia Election Law Study Subcommittee that is part of the State Senate Judiciary Committee. The senator said that the report has not been formally approved either by the committee or the subcommittee. 

State Farm Arena surveillance footage and witness testimony reveal that election workers stopped counting the ballots at 10:30 PM.

Once the media and observers left the location, election workers resumed counting ballots  

“The events at the State Farm Arena are particularly disturbing because they demonstrated intent on the part of election workers to exclude the public from viewing the counting of ballots, an intentional disregard for the law. The number of votes that could have been counted in that length of time was sufficient to change the results of the presidential election and the senatorial contests. Furthermore, there appears to be coordinated illegal activities by election workers themselves who purposely placed fraudulent ballots into the final election totals,” the report states. The reports asserts many additional incidents of manipulation during the election:

  • Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger did not ensure that the signature verification process of absentee ballots was transparent. There was also a lack of transparency in the vote-counting process during both recount and audit. The Secretary of State failed to provide poll observers and monitors meaningful access to the counting process. 
  • The Secretary of State unconstitutionally prevented the monitors from video recording during the recount process. 
  • The Secretary of State failed to prevent workers from being hostile towards the volunteer monitors observing the recount process.
  • Election officials failed to protect the sanctity of the chain of custody of test ballots and actual ballots, putting the validity of these ballots into question.

Brad Raffensperger’s spokesman lambasted the report, alleging that it makes “rash conclusions” based on conspiracy theories and conjecture. The spokesperson accused members of the study committee of allowing their political affiliation to “cloud their judgment.” 

Poll workers who testified of election irregularities have been fired. (Image: pixabay CC0 1.0</a>)

However, Gabriel Sterling, an official who works at Raffensperger’s office, admitted that no monitors were present during an 82-minute period on the counting night. The report notes that several witnesses have testified that Republican poll workers were treated with hostility during the recount process. Monitors were blocked from properly observing the words written on the ballots and could not verify that the votes were counted towards the correct candidate. 

Ligon said that the Secretary of State dismissed a video that showed election workers telling  observers and the media to leave. Once alone, the same workers then pulled out boxes and started counting the hidden ballots. 

“I find that disingenuous because, under the law, the press, and the parties have the right to have observers there. They are the eyes of the public. And if they had a representative there that saw them go and send them away, he should have stopped the counting right then and not allowed it to resume until the press and the observers were notified to come back and be able to observe what was going on,” he said in an interview.

Susan Voyles and Bridget Thorne are two whistleblower poll workers who testified of election irregularities. They have been fired from Fulton County’s Department of Registration and Elections. County commissioners Liz Hausmann, Lee Morris, and Bob Ellis issued a joint statement saying that the timing of the termination is highly suspect and “deeply disturbing.”

 Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

  • Vision Times is a kaleidoscopic view into the most interesting stories on the web. We also have a special talent for China stories — read About Us to find out why. Vision Times. Fascinating stuff.

Previous articleTrump Wants Special Counsel to Look Into Election Fraud

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S.

First Cases of New CCP Virus Strain Appear Across the US

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has identified a new variant of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) virus in Colorado, California,...
Read more
U.S.

Uyghurs Desperate as China Endorses the Sino-Turkish Extradition Treaty

The Chinese government recently announced that it has ratified the Sino-Turkish extradition treaty which has caused Uyghurs to become desperate. Human rights experts worry...
Read more
U.S.

Newer, Faster, More Contagious COVID-19 Strain Spreading in the U.S.

U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned that the new COVID-19 variant that was recently discovered in the U.K. has likely...
Read more

Most Popular

Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times