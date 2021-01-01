Home U.S. 5G War: 'Clean Network' Aims to Overpower the Global Agenda of Communist...
U.S.

5G War: ‘Clean Network’ Aims to Overpower the Global Agenda of Communist China

By Vision Times Staff
0
0
In 2020, the Trump administration launched the ‘Clean Network’ campaign to stop communist China’s Huawei from integrating into the communication infrastructure of as many countries as possible.
U.S. has disrupted the plan of China to dominate global 5G (Image: pixabay / CC0 1.0)

In 2020, the Trump administration launched the ‘Clean Network’ campaign to stop Communist China from applying Huawei to integrate it into the communication infrastructure of as many countries as possible.

Over 50 nations and 180 telecom companies have joined this initiative, giving the United States a huge win over China’s global agenda to dominate 5G. These countries represent over two-thirds of the world’s economy. They include 26 of 27 members of the European Union, as well as major economies like Japan, India, Singapore, Taiwan, Israel, and Canada.

“In upcoming 5G networks, mobile data traffic entering American diplomatic systems will be subject to new, stringent requirements if it has transited Huawei equipment. The objective is that untrusted IT vendors will have no access to US State Department systems. We will follow the letter of the law to ensure that we have a clean path for all 5G network traffic coming into all of our facilities, period. We will keep doing all we can to keep our critical data and our networks safe from the Chinese Communist Party,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stated back in April.

According to the US State Department, Clean Network aims to address the threat to human rights and privacy posed by authoritarian regimes. In August, Pompeo announced an expansion to the program, introducing six new projects:

  • Clean Carrier seeks to ensure that Chinese carriers are not connected to American telecommunication networks since communist Chinese companies pose a serious threat to US national security.
  • Clean Store aims to remove Chinese apps from American mobile app stores. Many of these apps distribute Chinese Communist Party (CCP) propaganda and censor content. This aim will also protect the  private data of American citizens.
  • Clean Path is an end-to-end communication system that will not use any components from untrustworthy suppliers like ZTE and Huawei which function under the control of the CCP.
  • Clean Apps will prevent untrustworthy Chinese smartphone manufacturers from pre-installing trusted apps on their app store. This will ensure that leading US and international companies are not partnering with a human rights abuser like Huawei. 
  • Clean Cloud will prevent personal and business data of Americans that is stored or processed through the cloud from being accessed by foreign adversaries like the CCP through its ties with companies like Baidu, Tencent, and Alibaba.
  • Clean Cable is aimed at making sure that undersea cables which connect the US to the global internet are not subverted by communist Chinese forces.

According to Keith Krach, Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, the Clean Network initiative has succeeded in turning the tide on Huawei, proving that “China Inc. is beatable.” He said that the initiative exposed one of the biggest flaws of the Chinese regime and its affiliated companies: lack of trust

5G contracts outside China

In February, Huawei had signed 91 5G contracts outside China, with 47 of them in Europe and 20 in Asia. But after the launch of America’s Clean Network, Huawei’s deals outside of China dwindled to a dozen, according to Krach. Of the OECD nations, 31 of 37, and 27 of 30 NATO members have signed up for the program.

Oracle Headquaters Edwood Shores California Image: Avala Wikipedia

Another key focus of the Clean Network has been to build a trusted coalition of companies. This includes HP, Oracle, and Fujitsu that have been brought under the Clean Companies project. If these companies find 5G networks in a specific country untrustworthy, using Huawei tech, for example, then the firms will not invest money to expand their operations in that nation. 

Krach said that the Clean Network is only the starting point in establishing a complete economic policy that will lock out authoritarian regimes like communist China from infiltrating democratic countries. Krach explained that preparations have begun for the Clean Infrastructure and Clean Financing initiatives under the Blue Dot Network that will compete with China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous articleChinese Associate of Hunter Biden Conviction Affirmed in US Appeals Court
Vision Times Staffhttps://www.visiontimes.com
Vision Times is a kaleidoscopic view into the most interesting stories on the web. We also have a special talent for China stories — read About Us to find out why. Vision Times. Fascinating stuff.

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S.

Chinese Associate of Hunter Biden Conviction Affirmed in US Appeals Court

A federal appeals court in New York recently upheld a bribery conviction of a Chinese businessman, Patrick Ho, a close associate of Hunter Biden....
Read more
U.S.

Barcode Patent Holder Tells GA Senate Judiciary Committee: Truth of Election is in Paper Absentee Ballots

Verifying the 2020 Presidential Election by auditing the physical paper absentee ballots is the right way to do it, testified an inventor who holds...
Read more
U.S.

Chinese-Backed Communist Groups Wield Influence Among American Voters and Politicians

Author and filmmaker Trevor Loudon warned that numerous communist organizations are working in the U.S. to influence groups like low-income workers, minorities, youth, etc.,...
Read more

Most Popular

5G War: ‘Clean Network’ Aims to Overpower the Global Agenda of Communist China

U.S.
In 2020, the Trump administration launched the ‘Clean Network’ campaign to stop Communist China from applying Huawei to integrate it into the communication...
Read more

Chinese Associate of Hunter Biden Conviction Affirmed in US Appeals Court

U.S.
A federal appeals court in New York recently upheld a bribery conviction of a Chinese businessman, Patrick Ho, a close associate of Hunter Biden....
Read more

Barcode Patent Holder Tells GA Senate Judiciary Committee: Truth of Election is in Paper Absentee Ballots

U.S.
Verifying the 2020 Presidential Election by auditing the physical paper absentee ballots is the right way to do it, testified an inventor who holds...
Read more

Mystical Udumbara Flowers Bloom Once Every 3,000 Years

Mind & Spirit
In recent years, the mysterious udumbara flowers have been sighted all over the world. This flower is ultra-mystical and it is said to bloom...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times