Home U.S. Are Americans Inching Toward Socialism?
U.S.

Are Americans Inching Toward Socialism?

By Vision Times Staff
0
0
A recent poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports and The Heartland Institute found that most Americans prefer a free market economic system rather than a socialist alternative.
Majority of Americans do not want socialism (Image: pixabay / CC0 1.0)

A recent poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports and The Heartland Institute found that most Americans prefer a free market economic system rather than a socialist alternative. When asked the question “Which is better—a free-market economic system or socialism?”, 75 percent of  respondents chose the free market option while only 11 percent preferred socialism. The poll, conducted on Dec. 6-7, had the participation of 1,000 likely voters in America.

“Despite the increased calls for socialism by many on the far left, the vast majority of likely voters believe that the United States should embrace a free-market economy. Only a sliver of likely voters think that the United States should abandon the free-market capitalistic policies that are responsible for making the United States the wealthiest nation in world history. Despite the countless calls for more socialism among elites in media and Hollywood, Americans aren’t interested in adopting the same socialist policies that have led to mass poverty wherever they have been tried,” Chris Talgo, editor and Research Fellow at The Heartland Institute, said in a statement.

One question that was asked in the survey was the respondents’ impression of Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. 38 percent said that they had a “very unfavorable” view of her. 20 percent held a “somewhat unfavorable” view, 19 percent saw her as “somewhat favorable” while 18 percent had a “very favorable” opinion. Cortez is a member of the Democratic Socialists of America. 

rump warned voters in Georgia about the Democrat plan to implement socialism. Image: Pixabay

President Trump has consistently spoken about socialism. At a Dec. 5 rally in Valdosta, GA, he suggested that Democrats want to implement socialism in the United States and that they will have the power to do so if they win control of the Senate. He asked Georgia voters to support the Republican Party in the Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections as a way to allow their children to “grow up in a free country”. 

During a recent Senate runoff debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club, Republican candidate Kelly Loeffler stated that Democrat Raphael Warnock has repeatedly praised Marxism and the redistribution of income.  She then asked whether Warnock would renounce socialism and Marxism.  Warnock did not respond directly but did say that he believes in “our free enterprise system” and mentioned that his dad was a small business owner.

Free Higher Education?

During his presidential campaign, Joe Biden suggested that he will make some forms of higher education free once he becomes president. In a Dec 23 Twitter post he wrote “In the 21st century, twelve years of school isn’t enough. That’s why under the Biden-Harris plan, community college will be free — and public colleges and universities will be tuition-free for families earning less than $125,000 a year.”

However, in her 2017 Senate confirmation hearing, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos mentioned that it is important to “…consider the fact that there’s nothing in life that’s truly free. Somebody’s going to pay for it.”  She also warned that a “free college” policy is a socialist takeover of higher education that could severely damage the American economy.

“Make no mistake: It is a socialist takeover of higher education… Now, depending on your personal politics, some of you might not find that notion as scary as I do. But mark my words: None of you would like the way it will work.”  There are currently a number of states offering free community college tuition for eligible students.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous articleHamas-Linked Organization Sends Islamist Demands to Biden
Next articleTraditional Ways to Protect Yourself From COVID-19
Vision Times Staffhttps://www.visiontimes.com
Vision Times is a kaleidoscopic view into the most interesting stories on the web. We also have a special talent for China stories — read About Us to find out why. Vision Times. Fascinating stuff.

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S.

Hamas-Linked Organization Sends Islamist Demands to Biden

The Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR) is an organization which has previously supported the terrorist group Hamas. The organization recently released an agenda...
Read more
U.S.

Poll: Majority of Americans are Reluctant to Recieve the COVID-19 Vaccine

For months people have awaited a COVID-19 vaccine to help them return to society and normalcy. At the moment, several vaccines have been approved...
Read more
U.S.

Nashville Bomber may have Targeted AT& T Building

John Cooper, the mayor of Nashville, suggested that the person behind the recent bombing incident may have targeted the AT&T building. The explosion damaged...
Read more

Most Popular

Traditional Ways to Protect Yourself From COVID-19

Health
Apparently, no scientist has ever seen it, and seemingly it has never been isolated, but the very mention of the word COVID-19 has thrown...
Read more

Are Americans Inching Toward Socialism?

U.S.
A recent poll conducted by Rasmussen Reports and The Heartland Institute found that most Americans prefer a free market economic system rather than a...
Read more

Hamas-Linked Organization Sends Islamist Demands to Biden

U.S.
The Council of American Islamic Relations (CAIR) is an organization which has previously supported the terrorist group Hamas. The organization recently released an agenda...
Read more

Poll: Majority of Americans are Reluctant to Recieve the COVID-19 Vaccine

U.S.
For months people have awaited a COVID-19 vaccine to help them return to society and normalcy. At the moment, several vaccines have been approved...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times