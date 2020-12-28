Home U.S. Education Department Investigating Alleged China Funding to the University of Alabama
U.S.

Education Department Investigating Alleged China Funding to the University of Alabama

By Vision Times Staff
0
0
The University of Alabama pictured in 2017. (Image: Jim Bauer via Flickr CC BY-ND 2.0)
The University of Alabama pictured in 2017. (Image: Jim Bauer via Flickr CC BY-ND 2.0)

On Dec. 22, the Department of Education sent a letter to the University of Alabama (UA) requesting records of all of its contracts, gifts, or donation agreements with China-funded companies and institutions. 

Firms and organizations on the Education Department’s list include Huawei Technologies, Chengdu Technological University, and Jilin University.

The Department’s letter to UA referenced the Higher Education Act of 1965, which states that institutions of higher education are required to report any gifts or contracts “from or with a foreign source.”

The development comes amidst reports of potential ties between the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WVI) and the University of Alabama (UA).

The university looked into the matter by reviewing “any possible related institutional records to determine the basis for the reference” and found “no ties between the UA and WVI, and no reason for the UA to be listed on the website,” according to their email response to The Epoch Times, which had reported the alleged links.

UA officials reached out to the WVI to ask why UA was listed on their website, and requested the reference to be removed, but the WVI never responded.

According to a recent investigation by the Department of Education, universities across the United States were found to have failed to report $6.5 billion in foreign gifts and contacts. 

The department’s historical figures and recent online figures also found that of the $19.6 billion in foreign gifts and contracts reported by universities between 2014 to 2020, nearly $1.5 billion was from China, over $1.1 billion from Saudi Arabia, and just under $3.1 billion was from Qatar.

Most of this funding went to the largest and most prestigious universities in the U.S., which also received billions of dollars through a bevy of foreign intermediaries, according to the Oct. 20 report.

By Yonah W.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous articleDrink Water at 3 Specific Times of Day to Reduce Blood Thickness and Thrombosis
Next articleDemocratic Committee Thinks AOC Should Watch Her Step
Vision Times Staffhttps://www.visiontimes.com
Vision Times is a kaleidoscopic view into the most interesting stories on the web. We also have a special talent for China stories — read About Us to find out why. Vision Times. Fascinating stuff.

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S.

UK to US travelers Must Pass CCP Virus Test

Travellers arriving in the United States from the UK will now require a negative CCP Virus test before being allowed to enter America, according...
Read more
U.S.

Democratic Committee Thinks AOC Should Watch Her Step

Self-described “democratic socialist” Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) should check herself before she wrecks herself when it comes to challenging Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer...
Read more
U.S.

More Testimonies on Election Irregularities in Georgia

Senator William Ligon from Georgia released a report on Dec. 19 that details the extensive election irregularities and fraud which took place in the...
Read more

Most Popular

UK to US travelers Must Pass CCP Virus Test

U.S.
Travellers arriving in the United States from the UK will now require a negative CCP Virus test before being allowed to enter America, according...
Read more

Democratic Committee Thinks AOC Should Watch Her Step

U.S.
Self-described “democratic socialist” Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) should check herself before she wrecks herself when it comes to challenging Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer...
Read more

Education Department Investigating Alleged China Funding to the University of Alabama

U.S.
On Dec. 22, the Department of Education sent a letter to the University of Alabama (UA) requesting records of all of its contracts, gifts,...
Read more

Drink Water at 3 Specific Times of Day to Reduce Blood Thickness and Thrombosis

Health
We are watery beings on a watery planet. Yet one of the most difficult essentials to acquire now is pure drinking water. With pollution,...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times