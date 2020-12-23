President Trump’s legal team has decided to change its strategy. They will now focus on exposing the flaws of voting machines to prove election fraud in courts. In an interview with Steve Bannon on the War Room, Rudy Giuliani revealed that they want to audit voting machines in four states – Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Arizona.

“We met pretty much on and off all day yesterday, and starting this morning, there’s a completely different strategy… The strategy is going to focus a great deal on some evidence we have about some of these machines that could throw off these states in a matter of maybe a one- or two-day audit,” he said on the program.

Giuliani hopes to get the audits despite resistance from Republican governors in Georgia and Arizona. Trump’s lawyer said that their team is tired dealing with these two governors who refuse to accommodate the Trump team’s concerns. Georgia Governor Brian Kemp and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have denied Trump’s allegations of fraud in the presidential election. Trump has asked Republican Doug Collins to run against Kemp in the 2022 primary election.

No righteous reason to reject an inspection of the voting machines

Giuliani said that his team might get a warrant to search all voting machines in Arizona. This follows the refusal of Maricopa County, Arizona to agree to a subpoena for voting machines. Giuliani also stated that there is no righteous reason to reject a search of the voting machines. He said that the arguments for voter privacy in this scenario are also illegitimate. He explained that the Trump team won’t be looking at which candidate the people voted for or any personal information. They will only be investigating public information stored inside the machines.

Previously, the Board of Supervisors of Maricopa County had voted 4-1 refusing a state Senate subpoena requesting an audit of the voting machines from the presidential election. The board filed a lawsuit against the lawmakers of the Arizona State Legislature at the Arizona Superior Court in order to block enforcement of the subpoena. One of the subpoenas aims to collect an electronic ballot image cast of all the mail-in ballots counted in the county for the election. The second subpoena seeks to conduct a forensic audit of the ballot tabulation equipment, software, and the election management system.

Maricopa County used Dominion voting systems for the Nov. 3 election. Dominion is at the center of many allegations that claim that its machines were used for voter manipulation and were even hacked by foreign nations. CEO John Poulos denied accusations of vote switching and said that their voting systems have been approved by the Election Assistance Commission. However, a report that detailed the results of a 22-machine audit in Michigan warned that the systems were designed to manipulate votes. There were also reports of Dominion having ties to countries like Venezuela and China.

Boris Epshteyn says that Maricopa County’s refusal of Senate subpoenas is a bad decision Image: Screenshot/youtu.be

On the War Room, Trump’s campaign advisor Boris Epshteyn stated that Maricopa County’s challenge of the subpoena is a bad decision.

“That actually seems to be a major miscalculation by the county board of supervisors, because if they had nothing to hide, they would turn it over and say, ‘Here’s a subpoena, it’s a lawful subpoena from the state Senate’… What they did instead is, [they] waited till the very last hour, and then they went to court to try to squash the subpoena. So they’re trying to do several things here: they’re trying to run out the clock, and they’re trying to not share the information, which, of course, raises the question of, what are they hiding?” Epshteyn said on the program.