Trump advisor Peter Navarro released a report titled, “The Immaculate Deception,” on Dec. 17, detailing election irregularities in six battleground states. Navarro, director of the White House Office for Trade and Manufacturing Policy, said to reporters on a call that his purpose in releasing the report is to say: “The emperor, in the election, has no clothes.”

Using “six dimensions of alleged election irregularities across six key battleground states,” Navarro conducted an examination of evidence collected from lawsuits, judicial rulings, affidavits, testimonies, photos, videos and investigative press coverage. The report assessed “the fairness and integrity of the 2020 Presidential Election” and has come to the conclusion that “the election may well have been stolen from President Donald J. Trump.”

Peter Navarro produced a report detailing alleged election irregularities 2020 elections. Image:Screenshot/youtu.be

In his report, Navarro states that the amount of evidence was such that “it is irresponsible for anyone, especially the mainstream media, to claim there is ‘no evidence’ of fraud or irregularities”.

“Both State courts and Federal courts, including the Supreme Court, have failed the American people in refusing to appropriately adjudicate the election irregularities that have come before them. Their failures pose a great risk to the American Republic.”

The anomaly

In the late evening on Nov. 3, Trump appeared to be on his way to victory with substantial leads in Wisconsin, Georgia, Michigan and Pennsylvania. In Pennsylvania, his lead over Biden was upwards of 500,000 votes. However, over time, those leads reversed in favor of Biden.

“In the wake of this astonishing reversal of Trump fortune, a national firestorm has erupted over the fairness and integrity of one of the most sacrosanct institutions in America – our presidential election system.”

Conservatives and their outlets have repeatedly cried foul in the presence of election irregularities, while democrats have “dismissed these charges as the sour grapes of a whining loser.”

According to a recent Rasmussen poll, 62 percent of Republicans say it is “Very Likely the Democrats stole the election,” while 28 percent of Independents and 17 percent of Democrats share that view.

Six dimensions of fraud

The six dimensions, according to Navarro, include “outright voter fraud, ballot mishandling, contestable process fouls, equal protection clause violations, voting machine irregularities, and significant statistical anomalies.”

Outright voter fraud

“Outright voter fraud ranges from the large-scale manufacturing of fake ballots, bribery, and dead voters to ballots cast by ineligible voters such as felons and illegal aliens, ballots counted multiple times, and illegal out-of-state voters.”

Bribery: In Nevada, Native Americans were “encouraged” to cast votes in return for gift cards, jewelry and other “swag.”

Fake ballot manufacturing: A truck driver alleged in a sworn affidavit that he picked up almost 100,000 ballots from New York and delivered them to Pennsylvania, which was enough to swing the results. In State Farm Arena, Atlanta, Georgia, poll watchers and media were asked to leave, after which, large boxes of ballots were pulled from underneath tables. The election workers proceeded to tabulate the votes, estimated to be in the tens of thousands.

Indefinitely confined voters: Clerks in Wisconsin counties advised voters that they could vote without valid ID if they were “indefinitely confined.” The number of indefinitely confined voters surged from just under 70,000 voters in 2019 to over 200,000 in 2020.

Ineligible voters: “Over 15,000 mail-in or absentee ballots were received in Nevada from voters who were known to have voted in other states.”

Dead voters: Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania showed a large number of deceased individuals cast their votes on election day.

Counting ballots multiple times: In Wisconsin and Michigan, poll workers were observed to scan the ballots through tabulation machines multiple times.

Ballot mishandling

This refers to a lack of proper voter ID checks or signature matches, “naked ballots,”missing paper trails, no postmarks on ballots and backdating.

n Nevada, poll workers were instructed to tell unregistered voters without proper ID that showing proof of a DMV appointment for a driver’s license or state ID would be sufficient to prove their identity, allowing them to register to vote.

“Signature match abuses also surfaced in Wisconsin where mandatory voter information certifications for mail-in ballots were reduced and/or eliminated, again contrary to state law.” In the 2020 election, the use of drop boxes and ballot harvesting ensured that the chain of custody for a ballot was broken when it was transferred, controlled or moved without oversight.

Contestable process fouls

The third dimension of election irregularities includes abuse of poll watchers and observers, mail-in and absentee ballot rule violations, unregistered voters, illegal campaigning, and ballot curing.

“In Georgia, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, poll watchers and observers were denied entry to ballot counting centers by Judges of Elections and other poll workers. This was despite presenting proper certification and identification.”

In Pennsylvania, mail-in ballots were accepted up to three days after election day. In Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, poll workers “cured” or corrected ballots; dates were altered and blank ballots were filled in, “according to what they believed the voter had intended.”

Equal Protection Clause violations

The Equal Protection Clause is part of the 14th amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which means that “no state may deny its citizens equal protection of its governing laws.” As the table below suggests, all six states violated the clause.

A higher percentage of Trump voters cast their ballots in person, onsite at polling stations rather than by mail-in ballot when compared to Biden voters. There were higher standards for voter identifications for those who came in person rather than those who mailed in their ballots.

Republican poll watchers were subject to harassment and intimidation by election officials, while many were prevented from fulfilling their duties.

Voting machine irregularities

This section covered large scale voting machine irregularities, and inexplicable vote switching in favor of Biden.

A forensic audit in Antrim County turned up an error rate of 68 percent for Dominion systems which forced the ballots to be adjudicated physically by poll workers. Numerous glitches were reported in Georgia and elsewhere.

Significant statistical anomalies

Four types of statistical anomalies were observed during the 2020 elections including significant changes in absentee ballot rejection from previous elections, excessively high voter turnout (at times exceeding 100%), statistically, improbable vote totals based on party registration and historical patterns, and unusual vote surges.



“For example, in Nevada, the overall rejection rate [for mail-in ballots] dropped from 1.6% in 2016 to 0.58% in 2020. In Pennsylvania, the 2016 rejection rate of 1.0% dropped to virtually nothing at 0.28%. The biggest fall in the overall absentee ballot rejection rate came, however, in Georgia. Its rejection rate fell from 6.8% in 2016 to a mere 0.34% in 2020.”

There were unusual vote surges for Joe Biden recorded in Georgia (136,155 votes at 1:34am), Michigan (54,497 at 3:50am) and Wisconsin (143,379 votes at 3:42 am). Trump’s votes during this time increased by a relatively small number.

Navarro concluded the report by saying, “If these election irregularities are not fully investigated prior to Inauguration Day and thereby effectively allowed to stand, this nation runs the very real risk of never being able to have a fair presidential election again.”

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list