Pro-Trump Republicans Teaming Up To Object Electoral Votes

Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) announced on Dec. 16 that she is open to the idea of objecting to the electoral votes on Jan. 6, when the joint session of Congress will be held. Senator Loeffler faces Democrat Rev. Raphael Warnock in one of Georgia’s two Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections. In addition to Loeffler, Senators Rand Paul (R-Ky.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) are also considering objecting to the votes.

In a Dec. 16, interview with Greg Kelly from Newsmax, Senator Rick Scott from Florida was asked whether he would be teaming up with a House member to object to the Electoral College vote, to which he responded by saying, “We’ll see…I think all of us are in the same position… What we’re doing is we’re trying to get as much information as possible. We’re going to continue to watch what’s going on. We’re going to continue to listen about the fraud. We know there was a lot of fraud. If you remember in the beginning, the Democrats would say there was no fraud. Now they’re saying well, there’s not enough fraud.”

Republican Mo Brooks also aims to challenge the Electoral College votes in January. It has been reported that Brooks will have Tommy Tuberville from Alabama as an ally in the Senate.Tuberville, as well as other new members of the House and Senate will be sworn in on Jan. 3. Three days later, Congress will meet to ratify the Electoral College votes and decide who becomes the President of the United States.

Mo Brooks plans on challenging the electoral college votes (Image: YouTube/Screenshot)

During the meeting, lawmakers are allowed to object to the electoral votes. Objections are required to be in written form and endorsed by one Senator and one Representative. If this happens, members of the House and Senate will withdraw to their separate chambers where they will vote on the objection. If both chambers present a majority vote, the objection will stand.

If Tuberville decides to support Brooks’ objection, it will put him in conflict with Senate Majority Leader Mitch Connell, (R-Ky.) who has asked other Senate Republicans not to challenge the results of the election.

Republican electors from seven states cast alternative votes for President Trump on Dec. 14. Congressman Ted Lieu (D-Ca.) tweeted that these alternate electors are doomed to fail since members of the House and Senate will not agree to “object to the real electors and accept the fake electors.”

However, Trump attorney Jenna Ellis thinks otherwise. She pointed out that the state legislatures only have to convene special sessions to give legal status to the alternate electoral votes. “They have every opportunity to call themselves back into an electoral session for the purpose of voting on which slate of delegates they’re going to send. So that is what should happen in each of these six states prior to Jan. 6,” Ellis said to The Epoch Times.

