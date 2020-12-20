Home U.S. ‘Joebama’: Is Joe Biden a Return of Obama?
U.S.

‘Joebama’: Is Joe Biden a Return of Obama?

By Vision Times
0
0
During a recent broadcast, CNN Reporter Jeff Zeleny accidentally called presidential candidate Joe Biden “Joebama,” an apt slip of the tongue, considering that most of his cabinet picks and many of his policies mirror that of Obama.
The Biden administration seems like another Obama administration (Image: YouTube/Screenshot)

During a recent broadcast, CNN Reporter Jeff Zeleny accidentally called presidential candidate Joe Biden “Joebama,” an apt slip of the tongue, considering that most of his cabinet picks and many of his policies mirror that of Obama. When Biden announced cabinet picks, he said that they will bring “bold new thinking.”  Actually, these people were already present in previous Democrat-led administrations.

Avril Haines has been picked as the Director of National Intelligence. During the Obama administration, Haines was the President’s principal deputy national security adviser. Post 9/11, she played a key role in approving torture as an interrogation tool by the CIA. She also edited a Senate Intelligence Committee report on the issue and approved a panel that decided not to punish the CIA officers who had spied on investigators of the Senate committee.

John Kerry, who was the Secretary of State when Obama was in power, has been chosen as the climate envoy. Like Biden, Kerry supports the Paris Climate Agreement from which Trump pulled America out. Not only is the agreement costly and ineffective, according to the Heritage Foundation, it would destroy hundreds of thousands of US jobs and dampen US energy competitiveness. Biden has promised to push the U.S. back into the agreement. 

For the post of Secretary of State, Biden has picked Antony Blinken. During his time as the deputy national security advisor, Blinken strongly supported the idea of militarily intervening in Libya.

Neera Tanden will be posted as the Office of Management and Budget director. Present in both Obama and Clinton administrations, Tanden worked on the passage of the Obamacare program and believes that government spending must not be constrained by concerns about debts and deficits. Ron Klain will act as the Chief of Staff. In addition to having advised Obama during his presidency, Klain is known to be a close confidante of Biden. He vehemently accuses Trump’s policies of worsening the coronavirus pandemic.  

Trade and business policies

Many of Biden’s policies on trade and business are similar to that of the Obama administration. During the CNN/Des Moines Register Democrat debate, Biden stated that “there will be no trade agreements signed in my administration without environmentalists and labor at the table. And there will be no trade agreement until we invest more in American workers.” These are the same trade ideals that Obama espoused in 2008 when he stressed “strong labor standards and strong environmental standards.”

Trump pulled the U.S out of TPP. Image: Screenshot/youtu.be

After Obama was elected, he pushed for the (Trans Pacific Partnership) TPP, a multinational free trade deal that spelled doom for the American middle class while enriching workers of other nations. Trump walked away from TPP, saying that it was disastrous for the American economy. In his campaign, Biden stated that he would renegotiate the TPP, a move that does not look promising for everyday Americans.

Biden also supported the 1993 North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), claiming it would create jobs for Americans. The pact removed trade restrictions between the U.S, Canada, and Mexico, causing thousands of jobs to move out from the United States. President Trump dismissed the agreement and signed the USMCA deal with Mexico and Canada which is much better for American workers and the economy. Biden grudgingly admitted that USMCA was better than NAFTA in a recent interview on CNN.

The Keystone XL pipeline project will also face difficulty under a Biden presidency. While Obama had tried to stop it, Trump signed an executive order in 2019 authorizing the project that will carry oil from Canada to the U.S. while maintaining environmentally sound practices.  Biden has promised to cancel the project’s permit granted under the Trump administration.

Follow us on Twitter or subscribe to our email list

Previous articleSidney Powell: ‘There Was More Fraud Than Any Law-Abiding American Citizen Could Possibly Imagine’
Next articleVoting Machines Connected to the Internet – First Denied, now Admitted
Vision Timeshttps://www.visiontimes.com
Vision Times is a kaleidoscopic view into the most interesting stories on the web. We also have a special talent for China stories — read About Us to find out why. Vision Times. Fascinating stuff.

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S.

Georgia Republicans Sue for Stronger Signature Matching

Republicans from the state of Georgia have filed a motion with the U.S Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, pointing out that the...
Read more
U.S.

Evidence of Vote Manipulation Redacted from Dominion Audit

Dominion Voting Systems’ Ranked Choice Voting algorithm (RCV) was in play in Michigan’s Antrim County elections, according to Russel Ramsland Jr., lead analyst for...
Read more
U.S.

US Slapping Fresh Sanctions on 59 Chinese Entities

The Trump administration has announced that it is adding 59 Chinese entities to its export-control Entity List, effectively blocking Chinese companies and other institutions...
Read more

Most Popular

Georgia Republicans Sue for Stronger Signature Matching

U.S.
Republicans from the state of Georgia have filed a motion with the U.S Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, pointing out that the...
Read more

Evidence of Vote Manipulation Redacted from Dominion Audit

U.S.
Dominion Voting Systems’ Ranked Choice Voting algorithm (RCV) was in play in Michigan’s Antrim County elections, according to Russel Ramsland Jr., lead analyst for...
Read more

US Slapping Fresh Sanctions on 59 Chinese Entities

U.S.
The Trump administration has announced that it is adding 59 Chinese entities to its export-control Entity List, effectively blocking Chinese companies and other institutions...
Read more

Law Demands Chinese Companies to Comply with SEC or De-list

China
Foreign companies are now required to adhere to U.S. accounting rules, according to a new law signed by President Donald Trump on Dec. 18.  The...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times