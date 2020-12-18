Fraud Analyst Discovers Three Percent Shift to Biden

Ben Turner is a fraud analyst who has spent much of his career identifying instances of fraud. When he put his skills to the task of analyzing the 2020 presidential elections, Turner discovered something unusual – in counties that began using Dominion voting machines, an average of 2 to 3 points were shifted to Joe Biden from Trump when compared to counties that did not use Dominion systems.

Turner used data from the MIT Election Data Science Lab, demographic data from the Department of Agriculture, Dominion adoption data from verifiedvoting.com, and current election data from Politico to arrive at his results. Initially, Turner was taken aback at what he discovered. The numbers seemed so extreme and far-fetched that he realized that he could come across as rather ridiculous. Finally, he decided to make his findings public even if it attracted negative attention.

“I kind of was too afraid to go public because I knew that it won’t help me in terms of, you know, half the population now thinks that I’m a tin-foil-hat person. And I’m aware of that… But I just decided that if nobody can prove me wrong, it’s not fair for me to withhold this information, and that it belongs in the hands of the public… If I’ve done something wrong with the analysis, then maybe somebody out there will prove it wrong, and that’s fine with me. I’d rather get to the truth than be right. I felt like if I didn’t publish this, I’m a coward,” Turner said to The Epoch Times.

The effect Dominion systems have on the overall trend

For his test, Turner investigated how the results changed between the 2008 and 2020 presidential elections. He looked at whether the introduction of Dominion systems had any sort of impact on the overall trend. It was in the 2008 election that the state of New York adopted Dominion machines. He checked the data from 657 counties that used Dominion for this election and compared it to data from 2,388 counties that did not use Dominion. Turner discovered that Republican votes decreased by 1.55 percentage points and Democrat votes rose by 1.55 percentage points when counties employed Dominion. For skeptics, Turner provided an FAQ that addresses most of the commonly raised concerns.

Dominion uses an internet technology firm that was recently hacked Image: Screenshot/ youtu.be

Even after weighing controlling factors like demographic characteristics, county population, immigration rate, education, and so on, the difference continued to persist. In fact, the probability of Turner’s results being false actually decreased the more control factors he added. His discovery of potential fraud is big enough to flip the result of elections in the states of Georgia, Nevada, Arizona, and Wisconsin. For instance, only 0.24 percent of votes need to be shifted in Georgia for the winning party to change. On average, a 3 point ‘Dominion impact’ was seen in all the counties he analyzed.

Many issues related to Dominion machines and software have been coming to light. After discovering strong evidence of fraud, Allied Security Operations, which recently conducted an audit of 22 Dominion systems in Antrim County, Georgia, suggested President Trump make use of his 2018 executive order on foreign interference. “The [Dominion] system intentionally generates an enormously high number of ballot errors. The electronic ballots are then transferred for adjudication. The intentional errors lead to bulk adjudication of ballots with no oversight, no transparency, and no audit trail. This leads to the voter or election fraud…. We recommend that an independent group should be empaneled to determine the extent of the adjudication errors throughout the State of Michigan. This is a national security issue,” the report stated.

Dominion is also said to be using internet technology from a company that was recently hacked. The company uses SolarWinds software whose products are used by the U.S. military and Fortune 500 companies. The Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Agency (CISA) has claimed that SolarWinds products are exploited by hackers who eventually gain control of network traffic management systems. SolarWinds is said to have links with the Clintons, Obama, and China.

