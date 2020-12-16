Home U.S. Almost 4,000 Non-Citizens Voted In Nevada
U.S.

Almost 4,000 Non-Citizens Voted In Nevada

By Henry Wang
0
0
Almost 4,000 non-citizens might have voted in Nevada

A sworn affidavit filed against the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) alleges that 3,987 non-citizens cast votes during the 2020 presidential election. According to state law, both legal and illegal non-citizens can get identification cards and driver’s licenses. Every person who gets a driver’s license is automatically registered to vote by the DMV, due to legislation passed by Democrats. 

Jesse Kamzol, an expert engaged by the Republican Party to investigate election fraud, analyzed 110,164 non-citizen records from the DMV and compared them to the state’s voter file. He discovered that 6,260 non-citizens had been registered to cast votes; 3,987 of them voted in this election. While his figure might contain false positives, he states that his findings warrant a deeper investigation. The Republican Party accused the DMV of subverting the electoral process by registering non-citizens to vote.

“Where are our law enforcement officers? We found this evidence without the help of our Top Cop in Nevada. Attorney General [Aaron] Ford: why are you not investigating voter fraud? You’ve made your position very public saying that you will investigate and prosecute voter fraud… Yet, we have blatant vote-buying, non-citizens receiving and casting ballots, deceased voters, people voting twice, etc., and you choose partisan politics to ignore the hundreds of pages of evidence while continuing the narrative that there was no fraud,” the Republican Party said in a statement. On Dec. 10, Ford opposed the Texas lawsuit filed with the U.S. Supreme Court.

Kamzol’s affidavit is part of a lawsuit that has already been dismissed by both the district and supreme courts of the state. The suit contended that almost 60,000 Nevada votes were cast either by non-residents of the state or were duplicate votes. The plaintiffs of the lawsuit are considering appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In an interview with The Epoch Times, Richard Grenell, the former Acting Director of National Intelligence, said that his investigation identified 42,000 instances where people voted twice in Nevada. For example, in Clark County, ballots were sent to people who weren’t aware that they were eligible to receive mail-in ballots. Some of these ballots were filled out by third parties. Then, the actual people to whom the ballots were addressed showed up to vote on Election Day. 

Foreign Interference

There has also likely been foreign interference in Nevada’s electoral process. True the Vote, a voter rights group, recently informed the Department of Justice that the state’s election email system had links with a Pakistiani company known to have military ties. After the Nov. 3 election, True the Vote requested the state’s voter file from the Secretary of State. When the activist group received the file in an email, they noticed that it was cc’d to Waqas Butt, CEO of Kavtech Solutions Ltd in Pakistan.

“The fact that this company was cc’d on an email containing access to the Nevada voter registration database appears to be evidence of a breach within the Nevada Secretary of State’s email system… Obviously, the problems that such a breach may evidence include access to at least the voter registration information of Nevada residents. At worst it could reveal a breach that gives a foreign power access to not only the State of Nevada’s systems, but also to the email systems of anyone whom the State communicates with via email,” president of True the Vote Catherine Engelbrecht said in a letter addressed to John Demers, Assistant Attorney General for National Security.

Previous articleNew Trump Lawsuit Challenges New Mexico Election Results
Henry Wang

RELATED ARTICLES

U.S.

New Trump Lawsuit Challenges New Mexico Election Results

President Donald Trump’s legal team has filed a lawsuit in New Mexico to challenge its 2020 presidential elections results on account of the state...
Read more
U.S.

Expert Says Fake Ballots Can Easily Be Identified

Tech expert Jovan Hutton Pulitzer, best known for inventing the QR code, has rattled the internet with his claim that illegal ballots can easily...
Read more
U.S.

Hunter Biden Story Hushed during Elections

Appearing on a recent episode of “Fox & Friends,” Ben Domenech, the co-founder, and publisher of The Federalist, said that there should be consequences...
Read more

Most Popular

Almost 4,000 Non-Citizens Voted In Nevada

U.S.
A sworn affidavit filed against the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) alleges that 3,987 non-citizens cast votes during the 2020 presidential election. According...
Read more

New Trump Lawsuit Challenges New Mexico Election Results

U.S.
President Donald Trump’s legal team has filed a lawsuit in New Mexico to challenge its 2020 presidential elections results on account of the state...
Read more

Keswick Island, Pristine Tourist Destination Facing China Crisis

China
Keswick Island, part of the iconic Whitsunday Island Group, is one of Australia's most pristine and scenic tourist attractions. Whether it will remain so...
Read more

‘Iron Mike’ Tyson Returns to the Ring

Sports
"Iron Mike" Tyson, one of the greatest heavyweight boxers of all time, is back in the ring. At the age of 54, he was...
Read more
Load more

Editions

Company

Info

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Vision Times tells the world everything about China in today’s context. We keep a close eye on China because of its influence now and the lessons we can learn from its ancient past to better our lives today.

FOLLOW US

© 2020 - Vision Times