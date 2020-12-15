Barr Kept the Hunter Biden Investigation a Secret During the Elections

U.S Attorney General William Barr was aware of the investigations being conducted into Hunter Biden’s business dealings but chose to keep the information quiet during the election according to a report by The Wall Street Journal. The U.S. Attorney’s Office of Delaware is currently investigating Hunter Biden over his tax affairs. Barr is said to have known about the investigation before the spring. However, due to the rules established by the Department of Justice (DOJ), Barr kept silent.

DOJ investigators are prohibited from taking any overt actions during the elections to avoid swaying the results. President Trump and several Republicans have been pressing Barr for months to take action against Hunter. The latest revelation that Barr kept such matters hidden, infuriated Trump who is fighting massive alleged election fraud.

“Why didn’t the Fake News Media, the FBI, and the DOJ report the Biden matter BEFORE the Election. Oh well, it’s OK, we won the Election anyway – 75,000,000 VOTES!!!” Trump tweeted.

Hunter Biden’s attorneys refused to cooperate with congressional oversight Image: Screenshot/ youtu.be

A survey conducted last month among Joe Biden voters in Arizona, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Georgia, and Nevada found that 9.4 percent would not have voted for him had they known about his son’s business ties with China, Russia, and Ukraine. Trump’s legal team is challenging the election results in these key states as well. If Barr or other members of the DOJ would have publicly pursued the Hunter Biden investigation during the election, it likely would have favored Republicans.

Barr requested Pittsburgh Attorney to investigate Hunter Biden’s financial transactions

Interestingly, it is being reported that Barr had asked the U.S. Attorney Scott W Brady from Pittsburgh to look into the finances of Hunter Biden based on evidence provided by Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s lawyer. Though the investigation did not lead to any charges, it did raise red flags at the DOJ and FBI. At present, the Delaware Attorney’s office is investigating suspicious financial transactions made by Hunter Biden, including those involving China.

Senators Chuck Grassley and Ron Johnson accused Hunter Biden and his brother’s attorneys of not cooperating with congressional oversight.

“It should be noted that, collectively, President Trump’s family and associated produced documents and agreed to appear at interviews with a number of congressional committees… It would be nice, and in the public’s interest, if the Biden family and their associates would be equally cooperative with the Senate, the American people we represent, and the mainstream media that has now joined our long interest in these crucial matters,” Johnson said in a statement.

In addition to the Biden brothers’ attorneys, five of Hunter’s previous business partners are not responding to emails or letters. In November, Johnson and Grassley produced a report that exposed Hunter Biden’s ties to foreign individuals who have close relations with Moscow and the Chinese Communist Party.

