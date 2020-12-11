Chinese Professor: “At The Top of America’s Core Inner Circle of Power, We Have Our Old Friends”

The Fox News Tucker Carlson Tonight program recently showed a video of an explosive revelation made by a Chinese professor. The professor, Di Dongsheng, is an associate dean of the School of International Studies at the Renmin University of China in Beijing. While giving a speech to a group of Chinese, he explains how the Chinese Communist Party has its allies high up in America’s power circles. The video was tweeted by President Trump.

“The Trump administration is in a trade war with us. So, why can’t we fix the Trump administration? Why between 1992 and 2016 did China and the U.S. use to be able to settle all kinds of issues? No matter what kind of crises we encountered… things were solved in no time… What’s the reason? I’m about to throw out something maybe a little bit explosive here – it’s just because we have people at the top. (audience laughs) At the top of America’s core inner circle of power and influence, we have our old friends,” Di says in the video.

The professor notes that (Chinese) political elites, traditional elites, and the establishment, all have a deep relationship with Wall Street. He reveals that Wall Street’s influence on American domestic and foreign affairs began in the 70’s when China started to forge ties with companies in the United States. Wall Street began declining after the 2008 Financial Crisis, and with Trump, Wall Street has no influence. While Wall Street tried to help resolve the ongoing U.S.-China trade war (presumably to China’s advantage and America’s disadvantage), they lacked the power.

However, Biden’s rise to power changes everything. The professor speaks about the controversy surrounding Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden, who is believed to have close ties with the Chinese government. In fact, a company associated with Hunter is said to have received an investment of $1.5 billion from a Chinese bank backed by Beijing. In the video, Di implies that Biden had help from the CCP. “Trump has been saying that Biden’s son has some sort of global foundation. Have you noticed that? Who helped him (Hunter) build the foundations? Got it? There are a lot of deals,” the professor says in the video.

Exposing Communist spies

Two cases of potential pro-China sympathizers in the U.S. political system have come forth in the past few days. First is Democrat Eric Swalwell, a one-time Democratic Presidential candidate who currently occupies the House Intelligence Committee. According to an investigation done by Axios, a Chinese spy had aided Swalwell in his attempt to raise funds for a re-election campaign in 2014.

In a program hosted by Fox News, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy questions whether the Democratic congressional leaders knew Swalwell’s history with the Chinese spy. “Remember what Swalwell said. He accused the president of everything that he did, by lying to the American public and sitting on the Intel Committee… Not only should he be removed from the Intel, he should be removed from Congress as well,” McCarthy said in the program.

Trump is frustrated at Brian Kemp for not supporting his challenge to election results. (Image: <a href=””>youtube</a> / <a href=https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wlta1mtfZ4w> CC0 1.0</a>)

Republican Governor Brian Kemp, of Georgia, is also under scrutiny for suspicious relations with China. Pro-Trump lawyer Lin Woods recently tweeted a video of Kemp asking for Chinese investment, accusing him of selling the 2020 Presidential election to CCP voting machines. In the video, which is apparently from 2010, Kemp can be seen promising to spare no expense to promote cooperation between the state of Georgia and China. Kemp is said to have had close ties with China’s consul generals over the past ten years. Trump recently expressed frustration at Kemp for doing “absolutely nothing” to aid his efforts at challenging the election results.

